Josh Windass steers 10-man Sheffield Wednesday to victory at Portsmouth to stretch lead in League One

Josh Windass scored his 15th goal of the season as leaders Sheffield Wednesday extended their club-record unbeaten run to 22 league games with a scrappy 1-0 win at Portsmouth.

Windass’s 11th-minute strike was enough to condemn Pompey to their first home defeat since New Year’s Day.

A long punt up-field was flicked on by Michael Smith for strike partner Windass to slot calmly into the far corner from an acute angle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey came close to levelling early in the second half when Colby Bishop’s near-post flick from a Connor Ogilvie corner was kept out by Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson.

Darren Moore authored another win for Sheffield Wednesday (Picture: Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Goalscorer Windass should have doubled his and Wednesday’s tally 20 minutes from time but he put his diving header wide from six yards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wasteful Windass then failed to hit the target with another header from point-blank range.