Key defender set to miss Garry Monk's home debut at Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday captain Tom Lees looks set to miss this weekend’s Championship match with Fulham at Hillsborough.

The defender has missed the last couple of games with a hamstring injury and new boss Garry Monk is refusing to rush Lees back.

“It’s still not quite where we would like him to be,” said Monk. “We have been assessing him all week, we have another day Friday, so it’s a little bit playing by ear.

“It’s a difficult one. We want him back as soon as we can, but we have also got to make sure we don’t force what is a minimal injury.

“It’s been a couple of weeks now, but he is not far away. He is probably unlikely for the weekend.

“Because it’s not a serious injury, there’s no point in rushing him back and missing a much longer period.”

That means Dominic Iorfa is likely to retain the central defensive pairing with German Julian Borner - which earned a clean sheet at Huddersfield Town on Sunday - for the visit of Fulham.

The Owls have no new injury problems for a game which will be Monk's first game at Hillsborough since arriving as manager.