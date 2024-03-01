Key Rotherham United duo rated as 'touch and go' ahead of Championship derby with Sheffield Wednesday

All Sections
ROTHERHAM UNITED are continuing to assess the fitness of key duo Cameron Humphreys and Sam Clucas - who are rated as ‘touch and go’ ahead of Saturday’s Championship derby six-pointer against Sheffield Wednesday at a sold-out AESSEAL New York Stadium.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 1st Mar 2024, 15:00 GMT
Updated 1st Mar 2024, 15:03 GMT

Humphreys has a nagging Achilles injury which is being monitored prior to the Owls fixture after the central defender came off late on in last weekend’s 2-1 loss at fellow strugglers QPR.

Experienced midfielder Clucas has been affected by a slight foot injury.

Millers manager Leam Richardson, whose side last sampled a league victory on Boxing Day and are 13 points adrift of second-from-bottom Wednesday with 12 games to go in 2023-24, said: “We're fixing and mending a little bit.

Rotherham United centre-back Cameron Humphreys, who is a doubt for the weekend Championship derby with Sheffield Wednesday.Rotherham United centre-back Cameron Humphreys, who is a doubt for the weekend Championship derby with Sheffield Wednesday.
"They (Humphreys and Clucas) have been up and down this week. They are touch and go, so watch this space.

"We've had a couple of other bumps and bruises. We'll adapt and move forward with it.

"It's a positive that he (Humphreys) has a chance for tomorrow.

"We've had so many players have long-term injuries this year. I was very aware of that when I came in.

"Although players might have recovered physically from their injury, they're not able to cover the distances the Championship needs and you risk losing them for another period.

"It's been something we've had to manage. Fingers crossed, Cameron's situation is not as bad as we thought.”

Meanwhile, Richardson has revealed that training at the club’s Roundwood base has once again been affected at certain junctures this week.

"We're managing to get by. I try to make the best of whatever the situation is,” he continued.

