Barnsley’s League One game at home to Sheffield Wednesday will be shown live on Sky Sports.

The local rivals had been due to meet last weekend but the game had to be rearranged because of the Owls’ involvement in the FA Cup.

But with both teams in the promotion picture, Sky Sports have picked up the new March 21 game, which means kick-off will be delayed 15 minutes to 8pm.

Darren Moore’s Wednesday can go top of the table with a game in hand if they win at home to current leaders Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, whulst Barnsley’s 2-1 midweek win at Oxford United opened up a five-point gap to seventh place.

In the Championship, Sheffield United, Hull City and Middlesbrough feature in the 10 March games chosen.

The Blades are effectively involved in a two-horse title race with Burnley and Blades fans unable to be at the matches against Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland will be able to watch them from home.

The Blackburn game will now kick off at 12.30pm on March 4, and the Stadium of Light match on March 15 will begin at 8pm.Hull’s match against Burnley that night will also be shown on Sky and iFollow. It kicks off at 7.45pm.

The Tigers’ home game against West Bromwich Albion has been moved to a Friday night for live television coverage.The game against Carlos Corberan's side will now kick off at 8pm on March 3.After a very slow start to the season, the Baggies have been transformed into genuine promotion contenders since the appointment of former Huddersfield Town coach Corberan.

FIXTURE CHANGES: Sky Sports have made their latest Championship picks