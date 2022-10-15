Gregory needed just six minutes to put the visitors ahead when he ran onto Tyreeq Bakinson’s ball out of defence, outpaced Greg Taylor before dinking the ball beyond Dimi Mitov.

The U’s looked to respond but Lewis Simper saw his powerful effort from distance hit team-mate Sam Smith and divert away.

Sheffield Wednesday's Lee Gregory scored twice as the Owls won 2-0 at Cambridge. Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire

Smith forced David Stockdale into action when he sprinted towards the byline before seeing his effort kept out by the Wednesday goalkeeper’s legs.

Michael Smith had two opportunities to double his side’s lead in the first half, the first when he forced Mitov to push his effort wide at the near post.

He then missed a big chance five minutes before the break when he could only nod Josh Windass’ cross straight at the keeper from close range.

Wednesday continued to push and in the 65th minute Taylor made a critical block to prevent Gregory from turning in Windass’ centre.

However, Gregory made the game safe for the Owls 13 minutes from the end when he volleyed Liam Palmer’s cross beyond Mitov.

The win put the Owls one point behind second-placed Ipswich Town, who were stunned by lowly Lincoln City.

The visitors recorded a 1-0 victory and inflicted the first home league defeat of the season on the Tractor Boys. The only goal of the game came in the 24th minute from Ben House following a corner.

The ball initially hit the head of Regan Poole and went up in the air only to drop down for the City man to score.

