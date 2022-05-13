Lee Gregory's League One player of the month award will be scant consolation for Sheffield Wednesday's top-scorer

The Sheffield-born striker was instrumental in getting them there, in particular his hat-trick as the Owls came from 2-1 down to win at Fleetwood Town. He also scored against Wimbledon, Milton Keynes Dons, Crewe Alexandra and Portsmouth in April.

In all he finished the season with nine goals in 10 games. His last looked to have taken the play-off semi-final second leg against Sunderland to extra time, only for former Middlesbrough loanee Patrick Roberts to score a stoppage-time winner.

Gregory would have swapped the personal accolades for a shot promotion in next week's Wembley final.

FANS FAVOURITE: Lee Gregory celebrates with Sheffield Wednesday supporters

In total, the 33-year-old's first season at Hillsborough yielded 17 goals in all competitions. He was far from one of the club's most glamorous signings in the summer, but has certainly gone on to be one of the most appreciated.

Nottingham Forest were handed the confidence boost of winning the Championship's manager (Steve Cooper) and player of the month (Brennan Johnson) ahead of their two-legged semi-final against Sheffield United, which will be played on Saturday at Bramall Lane and Tuesday at the City Ground.