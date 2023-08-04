All Sections
Leeds United boss Daniel Farke provides an injury update on Patrick Bamford, Georginio Rutter and Matteo Joseph ahead of Championship opener with Cardiff City

LEEDS UNITED manager Daniel Farke has confirmed that Patrick Bamford (hamstring) will be sidelined until after the first international break, while Georginio Rutter will also miss the opening to the season with a muscle injury.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 4th Aug 2023, 14:00 BST

Meanwhile, youngster Mateo Joseph (ankle) is also out of contention for the next three to four weeks, the German said.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's Championship opener with Cardiff City, he said: "Patrick won't return until the first international break and he will miss the next games, definitely.

"Georginio Rutter looks slightly better. He has got a core injury, but he will definitely also miss the game on Sunday and the next cup game.

Daniel Farke. Picture: Getty.
Daniel Farke. Picture: Getty.

"We hope he will then return as quick as possible. We hope he is able to play a few games before the international break and I think this will work out.

"Matteo Joseph rolled his ankle on Wednesday in training. We feared a lot and yesterday he was on crutches, but it looks better right now than it was two days ago.

"He will definitely the next three to four weeks. Because the ligament is damaged but no surgery is needed."

"We are in a bit of a difficult situation (for Sunday). If you asked me a week before, we had all these three strikers available. Obviously, in this position, we are a bit thin. But that is the nature of the season."

On the situation with trailist Sam Byram, Farke continued: "We are in concrete talks. But also our style is that we just speak about business when it's done.

"We are in good, trustful talks with him and his agent. We will see what the outcome is. He has had a really good pre-season so far, but we speak about business when it comes."

