LEEDS UNITED manager Daniel Farke has confirmed that Patrick Bamford (hamstring) will be sidelined until after the first international break, while Georginio Rutter will also miss the opening to the season with a muscle injury.

Meanwhile, youngster Mateo Joseph (ankle) is also out of contention for the next three to four weeks, the German said.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's Championship opener with Cardiff City, he said: "Patrick won't return until the first international break and he will miss the next games, definitely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Georginio Rutter looks slightly better. He has got a core injury, but he will definitely also miss the game on Sunday and the next cup game.

Daniel Farke. Picture: Getty.

"We hope he will then return as quick as possible. We hope he is able to play a few games before the international break and I think this will work out.

"Matteo Joseph rolled his ankle on Wednesday in training. We feared a lot and yesterday he was on crutches, but it looks better right now than it was two days ago.

"He will definitely the next three to four weeks. Because the ligament is damaged but no surgery is needed."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are in a bit of a difficult situation (for Sunday). If you asked me a week before, we had all these three strikers available. Obviously, in this position, we are a bit thin. But that is the nature of the season."

On the situation with trailist Sam Byram, Farke continued: "We are in concrete talks. But also our style is that we just speak about business when it's done.