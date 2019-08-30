Leeds United's derby trip to Sheffield Wednesday to be televised by Sky Sports - full October list

Have your say

LEEDS UNITED'S Yorkshire derby at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, October 26 has been selected for live TV coverage by Sky Sports, who have revealed their televised EFL fixtures for October.

The game at Hillsborough will now kick off at 12.30pm.

Wednesday's home encounter with Stoke City four days earlier on Tuesday, October 22 has also been selected for coverage alongside their trip to Cardiff City on Friday, October 18 - meaning that three successive games will be screened by the Sky broadcasters.

Leeds' home fixture against West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday, October 1 will also be broadcast.

Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough will also play twice in front of the Sky cameras in October - including their meeting at the John Smith's Stadium.

The Terriers' trip to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, October 19 (12.30pm) will be screened alongside the club's home match with Boro on Wednesday, October 23.

Boro's visit to Birmingham City will also be live on Sky, with the game now taking place on Friday, October 4.