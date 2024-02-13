After hitting the woodwork a couple of times in previous matches, Ugbo scored his first two goals for the Owls to end their six-match winless run at home to Birmingham City on Friday.

They could not face a stiffer task as they look to add to it than Tuesday’s trip to Championship leaders Leicester City, but they at least have a striker who now feels confident after joining on loan from Troyes last month.

With a five-point gap to make up to safety and only 15 matches to do it in, that is essential.

STRIKING CONTRIBUTION: Ike Ugbo scores his first goal for Sheffield Wednesday

With Momo Diaby holding the midfield, Ugbo was part of a very attacking quartet behind centre-forward Bailey Cadamarteri on Friday.

Diaby gave Ian Poveda and Barry Bannan licence to get forward down the middle and Djeidi Gassama provided pace and trickery down the left wing. Anthony Musaba was a substitute, and Josh Windass is still to return from injury.

“Having creative players on the pitch is a big thing for me because I’m in the final third a lot, so all I really need is chances," said Ugbo, who can also play centre-forward.

"The players around me, I couldn’t ask for much better."

Ugbo signed on January 11 and his appearance against the Blues was his fifth for the Owls but given Rohl's training-ground methods it is no surprise it takes players a little time to adjust. The German lost five of his first six games in charge before his methods really took hold.

“The manager’s intensity was tough when I came in, but I think it’s a good way to train, especially for the games, because I really feel fit and we feel like we can impose ourselves in games," said Ugbo, who had a half-season loan at Barnsley in 2017-18.Relegation rivals Queens Park Rangers and Huddersfield Town are not in action until Wednesday, so a surprise away win would take the Owls level on points with the Rs,

albeit with a much poorer goal difference.