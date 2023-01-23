Liam Palmer proud of Sheffield Wednesday's greater resilience in 'championship points' of season

Next on their "to do" list is to go top of League One by winning at Cheltenham Town on Tuesday.
Manager Darren Moore called the display against Fleetwood Town a "dog's dinner" but his side won 1-0 as third-placed Ipswich Town lost at Oxford United.
It extended Wednesday's unbeaten run to 20 matches in all competitions, and the gap to the Tractor Boys to seven points.
Ahead through Marvin Johnson’s 17th-minute goal, the hosts limited Fleetwood to two shots on target, albeit the second required a good Cameron Dawson save.
Wednesday’s Lee Gregory blasted a penalty over the bar from the last kick of the game.
"We've won by the odd goal, we've done that quite a lot this season,” said Palmer. "We could have controlled it a lot better but we learnt from last season.
"It would be nice to be a couple more goals up but the important thing is to win the game."
It was not a match that will live long in the memory, but it was a crucial victory with their game in hand on leaders Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday.
"Everyone can enjoy it when the sun’s shining and you're knocking the ball around but these are the championship points," he added.
"You take a lot of heart from the 1-0s, especially the 1-0s where you haven't played so well."
Explaining his team’s long unbeaten run, Palmer said: "You can't look too far ahead or look back at things you've done well.
"We've got to do the horrible stuff first and foremost and the ability hopefully shines through.
"The was to get three points on Saturday, go top in midweek and get into the fifth round (of the FA Cup). It's part one done.”