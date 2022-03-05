Wednesday are at Lincoln City this afternoon on the back of eight wins from their last 10 games.

As a goalkeeper, Bailey Peacock-Farrell is more conscious of the mood of the crowd than most. He has been a big fish in a small pond before with Leeds United in the Championship, and it has usually been the other way around with Burnley and Northern Ireland.

Peacock-Farrell senses January was when a momentum others might find hard to stop really got going.

MOMENTUM: Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell Picture Steve Ellis

“When the fans are seeing us roll out these performances, these good-quality goals and wins back to back, more and more will come in (to the ground) and it should come together quite nicely,” reflects the man on loan from Turf Moor.

“One thing affects the other and it makes Hillsborough a very intimidating place for teams to perform so if we can maintain this rhythm and these performances it’s going to be very difficult for teams to come and play us.

“I’d say playing for Sheffield Wednesday is similar to Leeds, you have that expectation to win home and away. It’s a great expectation to have.

“If you’re dealing with that week in, week out you’re playing at top club and it’s a nice pressure.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore Picture: Steve Ellis

“I think January was really key for us. A settled back five came into play. We had a lot of injuries before that and I don’t think after September we had a settled back five, it was really makeshift and a credit to the lads who adapted all the way through until January.

“To still be amongst it, it’s amazing how we adapted.

“Looking back, January was really important for us and now we’ve got a solid back five with some top players pushing to get back in.

“The performances have gone up, the team’s settled and we’ve got quality in the XI and on the bench.

“The gaffer’s going to be spoilt for choice over the course of this month and up top we’ve got Greggers (Lee Gregory) and (Josh) Windass still to come back. It’s a great time.