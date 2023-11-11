All Sections
Low Sheffield Wednesday player ratings all round after 4-0 defeat to Millwall

Sheffield Wednesday suffered a miserable 4-0 defeat at home to Millwall.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 11th Nov 2023, 17:27 GMT

The game had been fairly even for the first half-hour but as soon as the Lions opened the scoring, it was one-way traffic. Very few home players emerged with much credit at al.

Cameron Dawson – bad mistake for the third goal was the over-riding memory of his poor afternoon 4

Dominic Iorfa – brilliant penalty-area tackle on Tom Bradshaw but he was caught out for the opener 6

Bambo Diaby – poor display at the heart of the back three 5

Di'Shon Bernard – a difficult day at the office for him 5

Callum Paterson – picked up a late booking which will bring a suspension 5

Barry Bannan – not the circumstances for him to run the game 5

BAD MISS: Anthony MussabaBAD MISS: Anthony Mussaba
BAD MISS: Anthony Mussaba

George Byers – put himself about but not enough to keep him on for the second half 6

Marvin Johnson – failed to find a team-mate with a single cross 4

Anthony Musaba – a bad miss to change the mood and nutmegged too easily in the lead-up to the fourth goal 4

Djiedi Gassama – had little impact laying off the front 5

Ashley Fletcher – unable to justify a rare start 5

Substitutes:

Josh Windass (for Gassama, HT) – got the shot count up but was unable to find the net 6

Jeff Hendrick (for Byers, HT) – did nothing to improve things in midfield 5

Bailey Cadamarteri (for Fletcher, HT) – encouraging league debut 6

Reece James (for Johnson, 75) – too late to make much difference 5

John Buckley (for Musaba, 75) – put a late header wide 5

Not used: Palmer, Vaulks, Ihiekwe, Vasqueuz.

