Low Sheffield Wednesday player ratings all round after 4-0 defeat to Millwall

The game had been fairly even for the first half-hour but as soon as the Lions opened the scoring, it was one-way traffic. Very few home players emerged with much credit at al.

Cameron Dawson – bad mistake for the third goal was the over-riding memory of his poor afternoon 4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dominic Iorfa – brilliant penalty-area tackle on Tom Bradshaw but he was caught out for the opener 6

Bambo Diaby – poor display at the heart of the back three 5

Di'Shon Bernard – a difficult day at the office for him 5

Callum Paterson – picked up a late booking which will bring a suspension 5

Barry Bannan – not the circumstances for him to run the game 5

BAD MISS: Anthony Mussaba

George Byers – put himself about but not enough to keep him on for the second half 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marvin Johnson – failed to find a team-mate with a single cross 4

Anthony Musaba – a bad miss to change the mood and nutmegged too easily in the lead-up to the fourth goal 4

Djiedi Gassama – had little impact laying off the front 5

Ashley Fletcher – unable to justify a rare start 5

Substitutes:

Josh Windass (for Gassama, HT) – got the shot count up but was unable to find the net 6

Jeff Hendrick (for Byers, HT) – did nothing to improve things in midfield 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bailey Cadamarteri (for Fletcher, HT) – encouraging league debut 6

Reece James (for Johnson, 75) – too late to make much difference 5

John Buckley (for Musaba, 75) – put a late header wide 5