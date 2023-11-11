Low Sheffield Wednesday player ratings all round after 4-0 defeat to Millwall
The game had been fairly even for the first half-hour but as soon as the Lions opened the scoring, it was one-way traffic. Very few home players emerged with much credit at al.
Cameron Dawson – bad mistake for the third goal was the over-riding memory of his poor afternoon 4
Dominic Iorfa – brilliant penalty-area tackle on Tom Bradshaw but he was caught out for the opener 6
Bambo Diaby – poor display at the heart of the back three 5
Di'Shon Bernard – a difficult day at the office for him 5
Callum Paterson – picked up a late booking which will bring a suspension 5
Barry Bannan – not the circumstances for him to run the game 5
George Byers – put himself about but not enough to keep him on for the second half 6
Marvin Johnson – failed to find a team-mate with a single cross 4
Anthony Musaba – a bad miss to change the mood and nutmegged too easily in the lead-up to the fourth goal 4
Djiedi Gassama – had little impact laying off the front 5
Ashley Fletcher – unable to justify a rare start 5
Substitutes:
Josh Windass (for Gassama, HT) – got the shot count up but was unable to find the net 6
Jeff Hendrick (for Byers, HT) – did nothing to improve things in midfield 5
Bailey Cadamarteri (for Fletcher, HT) – encouraging league debut 6
Reece James (for Johnson, 75) – too late to make much difference 5
John Buckley (for Musaba, 75) – put a late header wide 5
Not used: Palmer, Vaulks, Ihiekwe, Vasqueuz.