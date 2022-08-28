Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls finally signed the Hull City forward last week after chasing Wilks for most of the summer.

He made his debut as a second-half substitute in Wednesday’s 5-0 thrashing of Forest Green Rovers and almost capped his cameo with a goal, only for goalkeeper Luke McGee to tip his acrobatic effort over the crossbar.

The arrival of Wilks had been expected, it always seemed a case of ‘when’ not ‘if’ as the two Yorkshire clubs haggled over a fee.

Mallik Wilks: Enjoyed a brief debut cameo off the bench as Wednesday won 5-0 on Saturday. (Picture: Steve Ellis)

And Bannan admitted: “I knew (he was coming) from ages ago, because I knew him quite well before he signed.

“Every two or three days he was texting me. It took a while, but I have been at this club for a long while now and know how the chairman works. I knew it was going to get done eventually, and was quietly confident.”

Strikers Josh Windass and Lee Gregory both netted against Rovers, but Bannan believes Wilks adds another dimension to their attacking line.

“He is different to the other boys we have got up front,” said Bannan. “He has a bit of presence, is strong, he can score goals.

Owls skipper Barry Bannan after his virtuouso performance (Picture: Steve Ellis)

“He will add to the squad, the strikers now need to be looking over their shoulders because we have got Smudge (Michael Smith) to come back, Mallik Wilks, so you have got to play well or you are out of the team. Everyone in the changing room knows they have to perform or it’s an easy decision for the gaffer.”