Mallik Wilks adds greater strength to Sheffield Wednesday’s attack, believes Barry Bannan
Barry Bannan believes Mallik Wilks can be a key player for Sheffield Wednesday this season.
The Owls finally signed the Hull City forward last week after chasing Wilks for most of the summer.
He made his debut as a second-half substitute in Wednesday’s 5-0 thrashing of Forest Green Rovers and almost capped his cameo with a goal, only for goalkeeper Luke McGee to tip his acrobatic effort over the crossbar.
The arrival of Wilks had been expected, it always seemed a case of ‘when’ not ‘if’ as the two Yorkshire clubs haggled over a fee.
Most Popular
And Bannan admitted: “I knew (he was coming) from ages ago, because I knew him quite well before he signed.
“Every two or three days he was texting me. It took a while, but I have been at this club for a long while now and know how the chairman works. I knew it was going to get done eventually, and was quietly confident.”
Strikers Josh Windass and Lee Gregory both netted against Rovers, but Bannan believes Wilks adds another dimension to their attacking line.
“He is different to the other boys we have got up front,” said Bannan. “He has a bit of presence, is strong, he can score goals.
“He will add to the squad, the strikers now need to be looking over their shoulders because we have got Smudge (Michael Smith) to come back, Mallik Wilks, so you have got to play well or you are out of the team. Everyone in the changing room knows they have to perform or it’s an easy decision for the gaffer.”
Smith – who has struggled with injuries since his summer move from Rotherham United – is due to make his comeback on Tuesday night at Bradford City in the Papa John’s Trophy at Valley Parade.