Mallik Wilks rides the wave of first Sheffield Wednesday league goal to shine in player ratings
Sheffield Wednesday came out 4-2 winners for a curious game against Burton Albion.
Even as they went 4-0 up with chances for more, it felt like the Owls were playing within themselves, and they made their life less comfortable by conceding a couple of late goals.
David Stockdale – his defence left him with no chance for the goals, and he did not have a great deal else to do 6
Liam Palmer – steady away from the right-back 6
Dominic Iorfa – he and Mark McGuinness will be disappointed not to have got a clean sheet 6
Mark McGuinness – having had a good game until then, he might have done better with the cross Hamer scored from in particular 6
Marvin Johnson – solid and unspectacular at left-back 6
Tyreeq Bakinson – the holding midfielder did a decent job 6
Fisayo Dele-Bashiru – injected energy, invention and a goal 7
Barry Bannan – the goal to set things off and laid the ball off for Mallik Wilks 7
Mallik Wilks – scored a wonderful first league goal for the club and was a lively presence throughout 8
Michael Smith – scored a penalty and probably still cannot believe how Burton kept out his header shortly before going off 7
Callum Paterson – picked on the left of a front three, he had an effort cleared off the line and another hit the crossbar 7
Substitutes:
George Byers (for Bannan, 69) – brought on to close the game out 5
Lee Gregory (for Smith, 69) – hit the crossbar from the penalty spot 4
Jack Hunt (for Wilks, 87) – N/A
Will Vaulks (for Dele-Bashiru, 87) – N/A
Not used: Dawson, Mighten, Windass.