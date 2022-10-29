Mallik Wilks rides the wave of first Sheffield Wednesday league goal to shine in player ratings

Even as they went 4-0 up with chances for more, it felt like the Owls were playing within themselves, and they made their life less comfortable by conceding a couple of late goals.

David Stockdale – his defence left him with no chance for the goals, and he did not have a great deal else to do 6

Liam Palmer – steady away from the right-back 6

GOALâ€¦Owls Michael Smith with the second goal from the penalty spot Pic Steve Ellis

Dominic Iorfa – he and Mark McGuinness will be disappointed not to have got a clean sheet 6

Mark McGuinness – having had a good game until then, he might have done better with the cross Hamer scored from in particular 6

Marvin Johnson – solid and unspectacular at left-back 6

Tyreeq Bakinson – the holding midfielder did a decent job 6

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru – injected energy, invention and a goal 7

Barry Bannan – the goal to set things off and laid the ball off for Mallik Wilks 7

Mallik Wilks – scored a wonderful first league goal for the club and was a lively presence throughout 8

Michael Smith – scored a penalty and probably still cannot believe how Burton kept out his header shortly before going off 7

Callum Paterson – picked on the left of a front three, he had an effort cleared off the line and another hit the crossbar 7

Substitutes:

George Byers (for Bannan, 69) – brought on to close the game out 5

Lee Gregory (for Smith, 69) – hit the crossbar from the penalty spot 4

Jack Hunt (for Wilks, 87) – N/A

Will Vaulks (for Dele-Bashiru, 87) – N/A