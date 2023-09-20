All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

'Mature' Sheffield Wednesday dressing room must not fear mistakes, insists Xisco Munoz

Xisco Munoz says Sheffield Wednesday need to be mature about the situation they find themselves in and unafraid to make mistakes.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 20th Sep 2023, 17:00 BST

The Owls have begun the Championship season without a win in seven matches.

That ought to have changed on Tuesday when 1-0 up and playing confidently against winless Middlesbrough but the belief seemed to evaporate in the second half and Boro took a 1-1 draw.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Everybody feels pressure but you need to understand what you need to give and how you can try to help," said Munoz, in his first season as Owls manager.

Most Popular
UNDER PRESSURE: Sheffield Wednesday manager Xisco MunozUNDER PRESSURE: Sheffield Wednesday manager Xisco Munoz
UNDER PRESSURE: Sheffield Wednesday manager Xisco Munoz

"I believe in the guys, the guys believe me.

"I don't need to use a psychologist because our captain, (Barry) Bannan, is a top speaker and we are starting to generate some values in the dressing room.

"I'm only sad about the difference between the levels (of performances within games) – it's a problem and this continues.

"We need a mature dressing room. The team is mature about the situation but we need to close the details because they kill us.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"You need to understand when your opponent pushes you how we can change the situation.

"When you don't have confidence you're afraid of mistakes.

"My job is to try to convince them to try more. If we shoot and we miss, try again. Give me five more mistakes. When the cross is bad, no problem –continue."

The game was briefly interrupted when around 30 tennis balls were thrown onto the pitch in protest at the stewardship of chairman Dejphon Chansiri.

"It wasn't important for me," said Munoz. "I have a lot of things in my job, I don't need more!

"I am not thinking about what has happened over the last 10 years, I am thinking about today, tomorrow and the day after.

"We are always very close to winning and very close to losing."

Related topics:Dejphon ChansiriBoroMiddlesbrough