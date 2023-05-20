MICHAEL DUFF has given his victorious Barnsley side the weekend off - but not before issuing a clear message and warning ahead of the start of the working week on Monday.

Duff's side booked a place in the League One final at Wembley on May 29 following a 1-0 second leg success over Bolton Wanderers at Oakwell on Fridayt night, with Liam Kitching's 24th-minute goal securing a 2-1 aggregate win.

Barnsley now face Sheffield Wednesday in the first ever all-South Yorkshire play-off final on Monday week - and fourth between two White Rose sides since the format began in 1986-87.

After their exertions against Wanderers, Duff has given his players brief time to unwind for a couple of days, before the hard work begins again.

Michael Duff. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

He said: "I am looking forward to switching off for a couple of days now. The lads will have two days off now. But I have just told them, make no mistake, I will be after you on Monday.

"There's no backslapping and it's stick to the process of what we do every (working) day.

"We don't just say 'oh, we are at Wembley now - we will put our feet up for a couple of days and have a few days out and do this and that.' Do what you do, you are a product of your environment'.

Duff had a watching brief during Wednesday's incredible comeback victory over Peterborough at Hillsborough on Thursday and while being highly impressed by their outstanding efforts and the atmosphere at S6, he is certainly not cowed at the prospect of his side facing them in nine days time.He added: "I was at the game (on Thursday) and to be fair, it (Hillsborough) was absolutely bouncing. It went to Man City v (Real) Madrid on Wednesday and that I was my fear, I went there and to Hillsborough and watched a 4-0 home win and I was 'oh, please make it another one.' I know it wasn't four, but we won.

"The atmosphere in both games and here was brilliant. They are a really good team. Mooro (Darren Moore) has done a great job. I know he has had a bit of stick, but the points total, clean sheets and 23-game unbeaten run, the 4-0 down and coming back, they are probably questioning how they are actually in this position anyway.