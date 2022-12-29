Michael Smith at the double as Sheffield Wednesday march past Port Vale

Michael Smith scored both goals as Sheffield Wednesday beat Port Vale 2-0 to extend their unbeaten Sky Bet League One run to 12 games and maintain their push for promotion.

Wednesday skipper Barry Bannan put an early effort over, while at the other end, Gavin Massey forced a save from Cameron Dawson.

Wednesday boss Darren Moore was forced to make a change midway through the half when Bannan went off injured.

Smith struck the opener from the penalty spot on the half-hour mark after Tom Conlon was penalised for handling the ball inside the area.

Michael Smith celebrates his first-half penalty against Port Vale (Picture: Steve Ellis)

Ellis Harrison wasted a great chance to equalise soon after the goal, firing wide.

Harrison also spurned an opportunity in the second half, shooting over from close range after meeting Sammy Robinson’s ball in.

Smith made it 2-0 in the 70th minute with a superb curling effort from distance.

There was little goalmouth action in the final 20 minutes with the hosts seemingly content to sit on their two-goal cushion and Vale unable to reduce the arrears.

The win left Wednesday level on points with second-placed Ipswich Town, who were held 2-2 at Portsmouth. Leaders Plymouth Argyle are four points clear after beating Wycombe Wanderers 1-0.

Elsewhere, Peterborough claimed a first League One success for two months as they saw off MK Dons 2-0.

Joe Ward and Ricky-Jade Jones hit the goals as Grant McCann’s men completed a derby double following a 3-2 win in the reverse fixture in October.

Sheffield Wednesday: Dawson, Palmer, McGuinness, James, Mighten (Hunt 71), Dele-Bashiru, Bannan (Vaulks 26), Byers (Adeniran 90), Johnson, Smith, Paterson. Unused substitutes: Wilks, Windass, Famewo, Stockdale.

Port Vale: Stevens, Forrester (Robinson 46), Smith, Hall, Massey (Politic 74), Pett (Benning 46), Conlon, Jones, Garrity, Wilson (Butterworth 55), Harrison (Odubeko 74). Unused substitutes: Stone, Ojo.