Michael Smith-inspired Sheffield Wednesday provide some welcome hope - and so do their supporters

As far as Sheffield Wednesday are concerned in 2022-23, they have ultimately fallen short in a demanding, tense and at times brutal battle for automatic promotion in League One.It has proved to be the most ultra-competitive - and high-scoring in terms of points - for many years. For so long, Wednesday looked the natural selection.Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town are the ones who have possessed the strength, stamina and vigour to last the course and be left standing, with the Yorkshire club found wanting.Just 11 days earlier in Darwin's home town, a last-gasp winner from Argyle’s Callum Wright - in the fifth minute of stoppage time - proved one of the most significant moments in an intense fight for the top two when three into two simply wouldn't go.Events on Saturday saw the parties destined for Home Park and Portman Road. But there was merit in what happened at the New Meadow - both on and off the pitch.Continue like this and Wednesday may be heading to Championship pastures by the time that spring is out - albeit via the toughest route. Their race is not run.Those 1,642 Wednesdayites needed something to take away from border country, whatever happened in Devon and Suffolk. So did the Owls players and Darren Moore for their own sense of well-being, you felt.That was emphatically provided, en route to the Owls’ 12th away league victory of the campaign - a club record.Michael Smith was afforded the kudos - and the match-ball - after scoring his maiden hat-trick for the club and first since netting three times for Portsmouth in a 4-3 loss at Yeovil in August 2016.There was also plenty to enthuse about elsewhere, refreshingly.Josh Windass, the club’s second highest scorer behind Smith this term and a player who, at his best, could make a real difference in the play-offs, made his long-awaited return from injury late on from the bench.Fit-again Michael Ihiekwe, whose previous start in league came in the reverse fixture with Shrewsbury in November, got valuable match-minutes into his legs. His alertness in making two fine blocks in the first half in particular caught the eye as did his overall performance. His return is timely.Barry Bannan showed elements of the control and poise he is renowned for, setting up Smith’s hat-trick goal and being one step ahead of his Shrewsbury rivals.All told, Wednesday’s performance was far slicker, polished and meaningful than the laboured, nervy win over Exeter seven days earlier.Yet the most positive development occurred not on the pitch, but in the stands.Not so long back, most would have expected Wednesday’s final away fixture of the season to quite possibly be a carnival celebrating promotion - or maybe the title. Or, conversely, possess huge meaning in the context of their top-two quest.With Argyle and Ipswich virtually home and hosed, heading into this weekend, the edge was taken away. But another unconvincing display would have compounded the angst among the blue and white half of the Steel City after a difficult week.Wednesday provided hope and so did their fans. Ahead of the game, Moore cajoled the club's understandably frustrated fanbase to not look back and see their cup as half-full as opposed to half-empty.Fair words, but they needed something to buy into again. They got it.With Moore's side coasting to victory in the second half, those in the visiting enclosure started to sing unprompted about Wembley.The chorus was repeated at the end as the Owls players went over and clapped their supporters. A chant of ‘Come on Wednesday’ was loud, proud, heartening and defiant. Psychologically, a page was turned. No toys were thrown out of the pram.An early goal helped and it set the tone for a confident afternoon with Smith stroking the ball home with panache at the end of a neat move involving himself, Lee Gregory and Ihiekwe.Bannan tested the agility of Shrews keeper Marko Marosi while Smith missed a sitter in other notable first-half developments. On the restart, Wednesday completely took over en route to their first win in Shropshire since 1982.Smith's perfectly-placed header from Marvin Johnson's left-wing cross doubled their tally as Wednesdayites started to enjoy what they were watching - never mind events further away.