Mixed injury news for Sheffield Wednesday ahead of Swansea City visit

Scotland international Barry Bannan is set to return for Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

The midfielder missed Saturday's 2-1 loss at Blackburn Rovers with a groin strain, but has trained all week and Owls boss Garry Monk has confirmed the Scot is fit to face fourth-placed Swansea City at Hillsborough on Saturday.

“He’s good, he’s been back in training all week," said Monk.

“Last week he had a bit of tightness in his groin, he felt it the day before the Blackburn game, but there are no problems, he’s good.”

But the Owls will be missing captain Tom Lees and midfielder Massimo Luongo (ankle) on Saturday.

Lees is yet to feature under new boss Monk - he has not played since August due to a hamstring problem - but played for the Under-23s this week, and is due for more game-time over the international break.

Monk said: “He’s had a good period now with no reaction the plan was for him to have a good week like he has done and play a few more minutes in some games we’ve got prepared in the international break.

“Then he’ll be coming out of that international break with a good block of training behind him and he’ll be back in contention.

"He’ll be back fit after the international break and available for selection.”