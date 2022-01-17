Nathaniel Mendez-Laing with Sheffield Wednesday team-mate Dennis Adeniran. Picture: Steve Ellis

The 29-year-old – who scored on his first start for Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough – freely admits he had fallen out of love with the game.

Off-the-field problems had hindered his career, but the former Cardiff City midfielder – who had a brief spell at Middlesbrough last season – has found a new home in South Yorkshire after arriving as a free agent in November.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Playing out of position, at left wing-back, Mendez-Laing proved he still retains the quality which helped Cardiff reach the Premier League in 2018. It was his cross which set-up Sylla Sow for the opening goal in Saturday’s impressive 4-2 win against against Plymouth, and he netted the second, helping the Owls put in their best display of the season.

Wednesday's Nathaniel Mendez-Laing hits home the second goal and the first of his Hillsborough career. Picture: Steve Ellis

To cap it all, Mendez-Laing’s toddler son Tao was in the Hillsborough crowd to watch his father play football for the first time.

“It’s been tough, I can’t lie,” admitted Mendez-Laing. “I think a break from football was needed as well, to deal with a few things myself, and find my love back for the game.

“I did miss the game, but now I am enjoying my football again, I am in a good place and happy. Long may this continue. I have a manager who believes in me, I feel comfortable here, content.

“I am buzzing to have got my first goal for the club. I have missed that feeling.

“The three points were the main thing, but on a personal note I was buzzing.

“I don’t feel under pressure, for myself personally, I want to get out there and show what I can do. I had a bit of time out of football, I have missed that feeling like today. Not just the goal, but that winning feeling.

“My family was here today to see it, I have missed that feeling, and want more of it. It was my little boy’s first game, I wanted to make him proud.”

So does he feel like he has a point to prove at Wednesday?

“One hundred per cent,” said Mendez-Laing. “A lot of people have had a lot of things to say, not to me personally, and I feel like I have a lot to prove.

“The gaffer (manager Darren Moore) was a massive factor in me coming here. How he wants to play, the style of football, his style of attacking football. It’s been a pleasure working with him and long may it continue.”

Wednesday had failed to beat Plymouth in three previous meetings this season, but the Owls dominated the opening 45 minutes.

The only surprise was they had just two goals to show for their superiority.

Jack Hunt fired into the side-netting, Lee Gregory’s header was tipped over by goalkeeper Michael Cooper, and from the resulting corner Dutchman Sow side-footed home from Mendez-Laing’s cross.

Gregory was denied by the post, after a great run by Massimo Luongo, before Barry Bannan dragged his shot wide when through.

But the second goal arrived when Mendez-Laing burst down the left flank, cut inside before curling his shot beyond a despairing Cooper.

Plymouth grabbed a lifeline at the start of the second half, Adam Randall netting with a 25-yard free-kick.

But the Owls restored their two-goal cushion when Sam Hutchinson headed in Hunt’s cross on 79 minutes.

It looked to be a nervous final seven minutes when Adam Johnson diverted the ball into his own net.

But Wednesday secured their first win of 2022 – in their first league game at Hillsborough for seven weeks – straight from the restart.

Defender Liam Palmer picked out substitute Josh Windass with a stunning long-range pass, the striker taking the ball under control before drilling low beyond Cooper in front of the Kop.

“It was a brilliant performance,” said Mendez-Laing, with victory leaving the Owls just three points outside the League One play-offs. “Very energetic, direct, but patient when we needed to be.

“We have set a standard now. It’s not always going to go right in football, but from the first whistle we were on the front foot.

“If it’s not going right technically, then your work-rate has to. We have set a benchmark now and we can’t fall below that.

“In that squad we have so much quality and if we work hard like we did today, then the quality will come through.

“Play-offs and promotion would be my target, I don’t see why not.

“We had a few results go our way (on Saturday) and are three points off the play-offs,” said Mendez-Laing.

“So let’s kick-on now in the second half of the season and see where it takes us.”

Sheffield Wednesday: Peacock-Farrell, Palmer, Hutchinson, Johnson, J Hunt, Dele-Bashiru, Luongo, Bannan (Adeniran 90), Mendez-Laing, Gregory (Paterson 90), Sow (Windass 80). Unused substitutes: Byers, Berahino, Wildsmith, Brennan.

Plymouth: Michael Cooper, Bolton, Scarr, Gillesphey, Edwards, Randell, Houghton (Law 82), Mayor (Broom 59), Grant, Garrick, Ennis (Jephcott 70). Unused substitutes: Wilson, Lewis, Burton, Crichlow-Noble.