NEW Sheffield Wednesday head coach Danny Röhl is an individual who clearly leaves nothing to chance.

The 34-year-old, who has become the youngest coach in England’s top four divisions, has compiled dossiers on every Owls player and studied all of Wednesday’s matches so far this season to further broaden his knowledge.

He will meet his squad for the first time on Monday. Yet the major thing that gives him hope amid the rock-bottom Owls’ dire early-season predicament at the foot of the Championship is something you can’t necessarily coach.

Röhl, whose first match in charge is at Watford next weekend, explained: “The important thing for me was seeing the promotion season when they came back after losing 4-0 (to Peterborough United). It shows me there’s so much mentality and personality in this group and this is a good base.

Pictured is new Sheffield Wednesday Manager Danny Röhl at Hillsborough. Picture: Steve Ellis.

“I have followed the Championship for nearly one year now and then for the club to get there was fantastic. Four-zero and then they turned it around and then I saw the pictures at Wembley and all the fans.”

After spells at RB Leipzig, Southampton and the German national side, working alongside three famous names in Ralf Rangnick, Ralph Hasenhüttl and Hansi Flick, Rohl says that now is the right time to strike out on his own.

He remains hopeful that appointments to his backroom staff will be announced next week, having revealed - sensibly - that he will be bringing in an English coach to assist him.

Röhl continued: “I have prepared for the last ten years for this moment. My experiences at Southampton were very helpful and also the reason why I will take an English coach to have this experience together.

"The Championship is different and special. With experienced guys around me, we will do a great job.

"I think we will manage this, it’s just about the government side now, doing all the work permits. I’m looking forward to having everybody here and then we can start to work."

Röhl began coaching at Leipzig before linking up again with Hasenhüttl at Southampton in 2018-19. He returned to his homeland to become Flick's number two at Bayern Munich in 2019.

He then followed Flick to the national team in 2021 - leaving the post last month.

Despite his young age as a head coach, he is confident that the experience he has gained through working with not just big-name coaches, but some big-name players will fully prepare him for his new role.

Röhl added: “With Rangwick, it was a process building up something from zero to the Champions League club and with Ralph Hasenhüttl, it was his clear philosophy against the ball and his emotion as a manager.

"With Hansi Flick, it is about leading a team and leading big and experienced players and also having a clear philosophy. Every manager will be different and I took something from everybody and now I want to start my own career.

"In the last year, my thoughts have been about the first step. After being successful as an assistant coach, I wanted to decide things and bring my style of football and starting 11 and I am ready for this.

"This is a dream come true. When I was here at Southampton, I said I would come back (to England). I am looking forward to it at a great club."

The success of two of his compatriots at Championship level in Norwich City head coach and former Huddersfield Town chief David Wagner and current Leeds United and ex-Canaries boss Daniel Farke have provided further inspiration as to the art of the possible.

"I talked to David Wagner when he was at Huddersfield”, Röhl revealed.

"Until now, I haven’t spoken with Farke, but we will meet each other in the future and I am looking forward to this.