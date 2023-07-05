New Sheffield Wednesday manager Xisco Munoz keen to move club into new era after summer of turmoil

NEW Sheffield Wednesday manager Xisco Munoz says it is important the club moves on after the events of the last few weeks.

The club won promotion from League One at the end of May in a dramatic Wembley win over Barnsley, only for coach Darren Moore to leave "by mutual consent" three weeks later.

Speculation as to why Moore left has raged in the interim and at Xisco's unveiling chairman Dejphin Chansiri poured extra fuel on the fire by critisicing former player Carlton Palmer for airing his theories without speaking to him first in answer that ran to 12 and a half minutes,

But former Watford coach Munoz's only interest was in drawing a line under it all and moving on, with much work to be done before the Championship season kicks off at home to Southampton on August 4.

"I think we need change, a new era," said the Spaniard after hearing his chairman's comments.

"I don't want to speak about what happened three weeks ago. We need every fan with us. We are a massive club with massive fans and we need the positive things.

"It's important to speak about what we want, what we need and what we need for the future. For me the focus is on the future.

"We need to work very hard."

I'M IN CHARGE: Sheffield Wednesday have appointed former Watford boss Xisco Munoz as their new manager. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA

Munoz had only 36 games in charge of Watford, taking them from the Championship to the Premier League in 2021 – Hornets coaches have a very short life expectancy in their jobs. But Chansiri said he stood out in a strong field of applicants for the job.

The history and size of the club was clearly a big draw for the former Valencia winger.

"I'm very happy to be here because I'm with a massive club, massive fans with a big history," he said.

"I think we have positive things now for the future.

"It's important it is one of the English clubs with the most history.

"When the president (Chansiri) rang I didn’t think for one minute, I just took the flight.