Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe paving the way, says Sheffield Wednesday's Darren Moore

FOR ‘SLEEPING giant’ like Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United, Everton and Aston Villa, Newcastle United are showing signs of just what is possible when everything comes together at one of England's grand old clubs.

From a managerial perspective, Owls chief Darren Moore fully believes that his opposite number this evening in Eddie Howe is also setting the benchmark for other English managers to follow.

Much has been made of Newcastle's acquired riches, following their controversial takeover by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, but Moore believes it is disingenuous to suggest that the Magpies’ season is purely down to financial power and not the assiduous management of Howe.

His Newcastle side are riding high in third place in the Premier League and are in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup. They have lost just once in 21 matches in all competitions in 2022-23 and have not conceded a goal in their last six games.

Eddie Howe, manager of Newcastle United. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The last time they let in a first-half goal was on August 28.

Moore, who says there is no imminent inward transfer activity, said: "At the moment, he (Howe) is paving the way for us all really. He has studied and learned the game and continues to learn the game in the right way.

"He is a diligent worker and a thoroughbred and I know the qualities he possesses. He is also a tremendously humble human being, which is great to hear."

For traditionalists, this tie has a whiff of nostalgia in pitting two of the game's historic names together.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore (Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

These two clubs have lifted the FA Cup between them on no less than nine occasions, although the fact that their last success came in 1955 says everything about their under-achievement in modern times.

Occasions like Saturday used to be commonplace for Wednesday, but not anymore.

Back in November, Moore's side took top-flight side Southampton all the way in the EFL Cup before exiting on penalties, while their last high-profile Hillsborough engagement with a Premier League side came in March 2020 when they lost 1-0 to Manchester City.

The scoreline was deceiving, with Wednesday failing to lay a glove - or register a single shot on target - against City, who had 20 attempts on goal.

The Owls' form in the second half of that 2019-20 was mediocre and while they find themselves a division below in League One these days, they are at least feeling a bit better against themselves.

They are unbeaten in regulation time in a match since October 4, 17 games ago and while the undoubted priority this season is promotion, a positive performance, and maybe even a result against Newcastle, would harness further momentum.

Moore said: "A few at the club will be saying that they have always been used to games like this in the past, but it's a game that the younger generation will see and eulogise about.

"It's a wonderful game and because of the media that covers the Premier League, everyone knows of their (Newcastle's) huge exploits this season and here we are going head to head with them in the cup.

"I sincerely hope the game lives up to the expectation of both teams on paper and we get a really exciting tie witnessed by millions of viewers on TV and certainly our home fans."

