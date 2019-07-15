Newcastle United target Steve Bruce quits as Sheffield Wednesday manager

STEVE BRUCE has today quit as Sheffield Wednesday manager, The Yorkshire Post understands.

The 58-year-old is wanted by Newcastle United following the departure of Rafael Benitez last month.

Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri has been in discussions with the Magpies over the weekend but no agreement has been reached. The Owls are believed to want a substantial seven-figure settlement for a manager who only took charge at Hillsborough in February.

Bruce's decision to walk away is seen in the North East as an attempt to force through his switch to the Premier League. It is believed Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence have also tendered their resignation with a view to joining the former Hull City manager at St James' Park.

Neither Wednesday nor Bruce could be contacted for comment.

Newcastle have flown to China without a manager as they prepare to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League Asia Trophy in Nanjing on Wednesday.

Bruce, a boyhood Newcastle fan, has managed ten clubs, including Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town and Hull. He steered Wednesday to 12th place last season.