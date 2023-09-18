A couple of familiar names are high up in the betting to succeed Neil Warnock as the next manager of Huddersfield Town.

The 74-year-old Warnock announced on Monday that he would be leaving his role following the Terriers’ home game with Stoke City on Wednesday night.

A long list of potential replacements is already doing the rounds and a few names will be familiar to fans of Yorkshire clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren Moore, who left Sheffield Wednesday after taking them up to the Championship last season, is currently the joint-favourite alongside Southampton and Stoke manager Nathan Jones, according to King Casino Bonus.

Darren Moore, who led Sheffield Wednesday to promotion, is the early joint favourite for the Huddersfield Town job (Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Third favourite right now will come as a surprise as he is in employment at a Premier League club, just down the road at Sheffield United, but there were reports over the weekend that Paul Heckingbottom’s position is not safe. Heckingbottom is at odds of 11-2.

Chris Wilder is always mentioned in the betting for vacant jobs and he is so again for the Huddersfield job.

Another former Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic is also on the list, as is Wayne Rooney, who is working out in MLS with DC United but Huddersfield now have American owners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Could the former England captain end up at the John Smith’s Stadium?

There's a job up for grabs at Huddersfield Town (Picture: George Wood/Getty Images)

Here is the early running for the vacant Huddersfield Town job courtesy of King Casino Bonus.

Odds

Darren Moore, Nathan Jones 7/2

Paul Heckingbottom 11-2

Neil Warnock takes charge of Huddersfield Town for the final time on Wednesday night (Picture: Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Leam Richardson 6/1

Paul Ince 9/1

Chris Wilder 10/1

Craig Bellamy, Slavisa Jokanovic 12/1

Wayne Rooney, Dean Holden, Anthony Barry 16/1

Dean Smith 18/1

Steve Bruce 20/1

Phil Neville 25/1

Frank Lampard 25/1