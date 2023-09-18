Next Huddersfield Town manager: Former Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United managers lead way to succeed Neil Warnock
The 74-year-old Warnock announced on Monday that he would be leaving his role following the Terriers’ home game with Stoke City on Wednesday night.
A long list of potential replacements is already doing the rounds and a few names will be familiar to fans of Yorkshire clubs.
Darren Moore, who left Sheffield Wednesday after taking them up to the Championship last season, is currently the joint-favourite alongside Southampton and Stoke manager Nathan Jones, according to King Casino Bonus.
Third favourite right now will come as a surprise as he is in employment at a Premier League club, just down the road at Sheffield United, but there were reports over the weekend that Paul Heckingbottom’s position is not safe. Heckingbottom is at odds of 11-2.
Chris Wilder is always mentioned in the betting for vacant jobs and he is so again for the Huddersfield job.
Another former Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic is also on the list, as is Wayne Rooney, who is working out in MLS with DC United but Huddersfield now have American owners.
Could the former England captain end up at the John Smith’s Stadium?
Here is the early running for the vacant Huddersfield Town job courtesy of King Casino Bonus.
Odds
Darren Moore, Nathan Jones 7/2
Paul Heckingbottom 11-2
Leam Richardson 6/1
Paul Ince 9/1
Chris Wilder 10/1
Craig Bellamy, Slavisa Jokanovic 12/1
Wayne Rooney, Dean Holden, Anthony Barry 16/1
Dean Smith 18/1
Steve Bruce 20/1
Phil Neville 25/1
Frank Lampard 25/1
John Terry, Ashley Cole 33/1