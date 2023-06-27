The out-of-work 59-year-old coach has been linked with the Hillsborough job Darren Moore walked away from last week after taking the Owls back to the Championship via the play-offs.
Sampdoria, recently bought by former Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani, were also linked to Iachini, but turned instead to legendary former Italy midfielder Andrea Pirlo.
When Moore left by mutual consent, chairman Dejphon Chansiri spoke of wanting a manager who plays attacking football yet former defensive midfielder Iachini has built a reputation for his conservative and direct approach in a journeyman career that has taken in 17 managerial jobs. He refuted the idea he played defensive football.
Tutto Mercato say Iachini, who has not worked since being sacked by Parma last year, held discussions with the Owls on Tuesday.