Next Sheffield Wednesday manager: Talks with much-travelled Italian coach reported after Sampdoria opt for Andrea Pirlo instead

Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly made contact with former Fiorentina, Sampdoria and Parma coach Giuseppe Iachini, after Sampdoria left the way open for him to move to England.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 27th Jun 2023, 16:41 BST
OWLS OPTION: Giuseppe Iachini is out of work

The out-of-work 59-year-old coach has been linked with the Hillsborough job Darren Moore walked away from last week after taking the Owls back to the Championship via the play-offs.

Sampdoria, recently bought by former Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani, were also linked to Iachini, but turned instead to legendary former Italy midfielder Andrea Pirlo.

When Moore left by mutual consent, chairman Dejphon Chansiri spoke of wanting a manager who plays attacking football yet former defensive midfielder Iachini has built a reputation for his conservative and direct approach in a journeyman career that has taken in 17 managerial jobs. He refuted the idea he played defensive football.

Tutto Mercato say Iachini, who has not worked since being sacked by Parma last year, held discussions with the Owls on Tuesday.

