CALLUM PATERSON has ended speculation over his future by signing a new deal with Sheffield Wednesday.

Alongside Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Marvin Johnson, the Scot was in talks with the Owls regarding fresh terms with his existing contract due to expire at the end of this month.

Paterson was a target for former club Hearts in the winter window and despite a deal not being agreed, the Edinburgh club maintained their interest.

The 28-year-old was keen to remain in England in the Championship and in the wke of the club's return to the second tier, he has now signed a new contract.

Callum Paterson.

He said: “I’m really happy to be staying with Wednesday.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time with the club so far, last season in particular was really special, and I wanted that journey to continue. It was an easy decision.

“The fans have been amazing with me since I first walked through the door and I love playing in front of them every week, it’s such a big club and I just want to work hard for them every time I wear the shirt.

“I can’t thank them enough for their support, the sight of them at Wembley and against Peterborough in the second leg are moments I will never forget.

“The bond in that dressing room between the gaffer, staff and players is immense too, and that was shown in the season we’ve just had. It’s important we keep that togetherness and momentum in the new season and continue to improve.”

Meanwhile, the club have confirmed that head of recruitment and analysis David Downes has left Hillsborough to take up a position as sporting director at League One outfit Blackpool.