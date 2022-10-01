No pot of gold for Darren Moore as Sheffield Wednesday make rare visit to Port Vale

It is likely to be the biggest league crowd for some time at Vale Park, buoyed by a bumper visiting contingent of almost 4,000.

Should Wednesday triumph, then expect there to be some autumn euphoria in the air.

If the Owls then successfully negotiate Tuesday's mouth-watering game at Plymouth, then Darren Moore's side are set fair for a favourable run of games up until Christmas.

Darren Moore

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moore for his part is circumspect. The table after the traditional barometer of 10 games looks handy, but Moore is not particularly studying it.

He said: "It's way too early. It's all about keeping efficient, consistent and playing to a level. All I want is my boys to play to a level that they are capable of for long periods. I think that is the driver for us.

"Ten games have gone and I know one or two will probably be saying that the league is starting to settle down, but for us it is about that consistency and momentum.

"It's a long month ahead of us with the volume of games we have got. We have to be ready for it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

After some shrewd summer signings on the pitch, Moore hopes to have landed another smart acquisition in the dug-out with James Shan, his former assistant at West Brom, having arrived as first-team coach.