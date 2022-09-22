No sibling rivalry this weekend for family of Sheffield Wednesday player

Instead, Linton and Maxine James - parents of footballing brothers Reece and Matty - will be following the action exclusively at Hillsborough, where Reece's team Sheffield Wednesday host Wycombe.

Elder brother Matty, a midfielder with Bristol City, is also likely to be in attendance with the Robins inactive due to the international break.

On most weekends, the family – Linton is a former non-league player – invariably must choose one game to go to, while following the fortunes of the other sibling remotely.

Sheffield Wednesday defender Reece James, pictured during his time at Yorkshire rivals Doncaster Rovers. Picture: Press Association.

Although there was a rare occasion at the first day of last season when the pair locked horns.

James told The Yorkshire Post: "I made my debut for Blackpool and he did for Bristol. We also came against each other in the centre of the park. It was a very interesting game; different to many I’ve played in.

"You have to put that relationship aside, once you cross the white line. You are both playing for different things and clubs and you have to put that ‘brotherly love’ aside and forget for 90 minutes.

“It was the first time we have ever played against each other. There were 20-odd in the home end and 20-odd in the away end. There were split loyalties

"It is always split. My dad tries the best he can. But whatever game he’s at, he always has the other game on his phone or radio. It feels like he's at both, but he's always at one and switches from either/or. It's a big family thing.

"Me and Matty are very similar and best friends off the pitch. If ever I have not got a game, I will go to his games and vice-versa, he's the same. It's a really close relationship we have both got with each other.

"We speak most days and normally speak to each other most mornings. We talk about different things. Sometimes, it can be about the games we have played and also about general stuff.

"We see each other once a week whenever we can, but obviously being at different sides of the country, it can be tough sometimes. But we will always make time to come together."

As youngsters at Manchester United, the brothers - who hail from the small Lancashire town of Bacup - were nicknamed 'the Nevilles', who grew up just down the road in Bury.

The pair remain very close and the communication lines are daily and open. The competition is not serious. They are brothers, but also 'best friends' in the same industry.

Reece added: “We played together previously when we were younger and it's unbelievable as you always have someone to talk to who has been through the same things as well and you can delve into it a bit more personally. It's good to have.

"We are best friends, but there's always a bit of competition. Who gets the most goals in a season or most assists, things like that and a bit on the golf course. We both rock up with all the gear and no idea!