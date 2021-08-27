It follows a number of international elevations for players in Sunderland's squad.

Wednesday have had three players themselves - including first-choice keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell - called up for international duty thus far.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But speaking ahead of tomorrow's trip to Morecambe and prior to the postponement, manager Darren Moore admitted that he was preparing for the fixture to be played and happy to do.

Hillsborough. Picture: PA.

Events have since overtaken those comments and the fixture will be rescheduled for a later day.

Earlier this week, Doncaster Rovers and Rotherham United soon both their scheduled games postponed because of international call-ups.

Rovers' were due to host Cambridge United on September 4. But the game will be played at a later date following international calls for three Rovers' players.

Loan keeper Pontus Dahlberg will be joining up with the 25-man Sweden squad for World Cup qualifiers against Spain and Greece in September and a friendly versus Uzbekistan next week.

Fellow loanee Ethan Galbraith will also be busy in the international break on duty for Northern Ireland under-21s, who visit Malta in the UEFA European U21 Championships early next month before hosting Slovakia.

A third loan player in Tiago Cukur is part of the Turkey under-21 squad who face Championship qualifying matches at home to Belgium under-21s and Scotland under-21s.