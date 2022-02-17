Sheffield Wednesday are fully focused on the present - and not future matters

Chey Dunkley, Massimo Luongo, Sam Hutchinson and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing all see their deals expire in the summer.

With his team one point and two places outside the League One play-off places, owner Dejphon Chansiri would rather his players focus on that for now.

“We have not made any decisions yet,” said the controversial chairman. “We will talk later.

Owls Chairman Dejphon Chansiri..........Pic Steve Ellis

“Now the priority is for every player to try to get us promoted.”

Mendez-Laing joined as a free agent before Christmas but the other three signed when the Owls were a Championship club and budgets have understandably had to be stripped back since.

Injuries have limited centre-back Dunkley to 23 often impressive league starts since he arrived in the summer of 2020. Hutchinson and particularly Luongo have shown their value since recovering from injury. Former Middlesbrough player Mendez-Laing has been a good addition to the squad.

Last summer Wednesday ran down the contracts of Joost van Aken, Kadeem Harris, Elias Kachunga, Matt Penney, Moses Odubajo, Joey Pelupessy, Adam Reach, Keiren Westwood, Tom Lees and Jordan Rhodes. The latter pair joined Huddersfield Town.

Owls Sam Hutchinson. Pic Steve Ellis