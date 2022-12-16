Oxford United dealt 'devastating' injury blow ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash but new signing is confirmed

Oxford United midfielder Alex Gorrin is facing several months on the sidelines after injuring his ACL in training, it has been revealed ahead of Saturday’s League One meeting against Sheffield Wednesday.

The 29-year-old has played eight times for Oxford in League One this term, after battling his way back from an injury on his other ACL. Manager Karl Robinson said the Spaniard was “absolutely devastated” by the latest set-back.

He had featured in 13 of the club’s opening 15 league games last term, including a 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough. However, after picking up his first ACL injury at the end of October, he did not play another minute during last season.

Robinson said: “We are all gutted and Alex is absolutely devastated. He worked so hard to get back from the last one and to then pick up a similar injury in training is cruel.

PORTSMOUTH, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 25: Oxford United Manager Karl Robinson looks on at the start of the Sky Bet League One between Portsmouth and Oxford United at Fratton Park on October 25, 2022 in Portsmouth, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

"The positives are that he is a very fit lad and has that fantastic, positive outlook which will help him through this.”

Meanwhile, Oxford have confirmed the signing of League of Ireland defender Stephan Negru. The 20-year-old centre-back was attracting attention from other clubs in the EFL but the Shelbourne player feels Oxford will provide the best fit for him when he officially joins the club on January 1.

He said: “The whole club has been fantastic with me. I came over to take a look and join training and I was made to feel involved from the very first day.

"The manager has been excellent and obviously they have a reputation for helping players develop. Luke McNally is a great example of someone who plays in the same position as me. I know I have a lot to learn but that’s what I am here for and I can’t wait to get started.”

Robinson added: “He’s really exciting as a prospect. He is a defender who reads danger well and I know Craig Short has been really impressed.