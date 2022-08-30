Papa John’s Trophy: Bradford City beat Sheffield Wednesday, Doncaster Rovers win but Barnsley and Harrogate Town lose out

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 6,092 crowd, including 3,355 visiting supporters was City’s highest for a home EFL Trophy match.

Wednesday were the stronger side in the first 20 minutes and Bradford’s new-look central defensive pairing of Yann Songo’o and Timi Odusina were quickly tested.

Odusina, making a delayed debut following his signing from Hartlepool during the summer, impressed with his pace and he took the ball off Michael Smith with a timely tackle as the Wednesday player prepared to shoot from close range.

Bradford City's Jake Young scored twice against Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

Bradford came more into the game as an attacking force and Harry Chapman saw his fierce shot deflected for a corner before supplying a cross for Levi Sutton to head into the hands of goalkeeper Cameron Dawson.

The Bantams’ pressure paid off when they took the lead in the 36th minute through Young who scored with a crisp low shot into the far corner of the net.

Wednesday – who gave a debut to winger Alex Mighten – were level within two minutes.

Callum Patterson went down in the box under a challenge from Songo’o as the defender tried to clear and Smith scored from the spot.

Harry Lewis saved well from Paterson early in the second half before Young, who joined Bradford from Forest Green in the summer, restored City’s lead the 76th minute working his way into shooting position before scoring from close range.

Substitute Kian Harratt then put the result beyond doubt in the 82nd minute with shot through a crowded goalmouth.

Doncaster Rovers beat Newcastle United Under-21s 4-2 in a penalty shootout.

The game finished 0-0 after 90 minutes.

Harrogate Town lost 2-0 at Hartlepool United, Mikael Ndjoli netting a brace of goals.