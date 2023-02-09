Paul Heckingbottom on Swansea City test as Sheffield United look to move on from Wrexham 'nonsense'

Paul Heckingbottom says his Sheffield United players have already moved on from the "nonsense" surrounding their FA Cup tie against Wrexham, with promotion to the Premier League to focus on.

The Blades are at home to Swansea City on Saturday, when they hope to have Oli McBurnie fit again to face his old side.

In midweek they had the "circus" of a televised game against Conference side Wrexham, who pushed them right into stoppage time in the Bramall Lane replay before the hosts prevailed 3-1.

There was much talk after the game from the home side about the "disrespect" they felt they were shown by Wrexham, with Billy Sharp complaining about some of their players after the match and unhappiness with some social media posts.

INJURY: But Sheffield United are hopeful striker Oliver McBurnie will recover in time to face Swansea City

"That's not Phil and his players, that's the club," said Heckingbottom, keen to move on from it all. "The people who've got involved probably have got a lot to learn – getting our name right for one and stuff like that.

"It's nonsense, it's rubbish, it doesn't really bother us.

"We just know we were part of a story and loads of people were jumping on it, some of them probably weren't interested in football, but we had a job to do. We did it.

"I can't believe how it's being portrayed. It's old news."

Now the job is to see off a possession-based Swansea side at Bramall Lane and move a step closer to the Premier League.

"We know they can be really frustrating to play against, they try to manage the game and dominate the ball," said Heckingbottom. "In my time we've had two games against them where we've been able to impose ourselves on them.

"We've been winning the ball back to get chances or when we played down there we actually had more of the ball than them, which is rare for them. We controlled the game that way without doing as much.

"We're very conscious about staying composed and understanding what they bring.

"I like watching them, I've just watched their FA Cup game against Bristol (City). They changed shape slightly but the principles are still the same. it's something you can't get frustrated by, you have to use it to your advantage."

McBurnie was not risked in midweek because of calf injury but is making good progress. Former Cardiff City loanee Tommy Doyle also has a calf issue, but his is taking longer to heal.

John Fleck is getting close to a return, but George Baldock is still some way off.

"He's trained today (Thursday)," Heckingbottom said of McBurnie. "We'll see how he reacts to that but I don't think we're in a position where we can be taking risks with the fixture list coming up.

"(Doyle) didn't train with the group, just doing his extra little bits. We'll have to look at him tomorrow morning but he's going to have to train if he wants to be involved.

"Flecky's chomping at the bit to get back involved but it's just being able to get him that game-time. He's had a couple of tough extra sessions with myself and Tom Little so he's getting closer and closer.

"George hasn't done sessions with the group yet, he's just doing his own bits."