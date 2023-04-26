Sheffield Wednesday have been given a 30 per cent chance of winning promotion to the Championship after the latest round of League One fixtures, with Barnsley considered the play-off favourites.

PROMOTION HOPES: Sheffield Wednesday's Dennis Adeniran and Herbie Kane of Barnsley

With just two rounds of matches to play, the automatic promotion spot which looked very likely for the Owls even a few weeks ago has slipped out of their grasp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their super computer simulate seasons thousands of times to produce their prediction for each side’s final points tally and league position. It now gives Plymouth Argyle a 98 per cent chance and although they are second in the table, Ipswich's chances are considered as high as it is possible to be without being certain.

Predicted final table Position Team Points 1st Plymouth Argyle 99 2nd Ipswich Town 98 3rd Sheffield Wednesday 93 4th Barnsley 89 5th Bolton Wanderers 79 6th Derby County 78 7th Peterborough United 76

And whereas the Owls are thought to hav a 30 per cent chance of going up, fourth-placed Barnsley are rated at 32 per cent, going into the end-of-season competition with more momentum and confidence.

The super-computer predicts Barnsley will face Bolton Wanderers in the play-off semi-finals, with Wednesday facing their final-day opponents – Paul Warne's Derby County – home and away again straight afterwards.

Actual table (44 games) Position Team Points 1st Plymouth Argyle 95 2nd Ipswich Town 94 3rd Sheffield Wednesday 90 4th Barnsley 85 5th Bolton Wanderers 75 6th Derby County 75 7th Peterborough United 73