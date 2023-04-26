With just two rounds of matches to play, the automatic promotion spot which looked very likely for the Owls even a few weeks ago has slipped out of their grasp.
The analysts at FiveThirtyEight produce predicted league tables throughout the season, as well as rating the chances of sides going up.
Their super computer simulate seasons thousands of times to produce their prediction for each side’s final points tally and league position. It now gives Plymouth Argyle a 98 per cent chance and although they are second in the table, Ipswich's chances are considered as high as it is possible to be without being certain.
|Predicted final table
|Position
|Team
|Points
|1st
|Plymouth Argyle
|99
|2nd
|Ipswich Town
|98
|3rd
|Sheffield Wednesday
|93
|4th
|Barnsley
|89
|5th
|Bolton Wanderers
|79
|6th
|Derby County
|78
|7th
|Peterborough United
|76
And whereas the Owls are thought to hav a 30 per cent chance of going up, fourth-placed Barnsley are rated at 32 per cent, going into the end-of-season competition with more momentum and confidence.
The super-computer predicts Barnsley will face Bolton Wanderers in the play-off semi-finals, with Wednesday facing their final-day opponents – Paul Warne's Derby County – home and away again straight afterwards.
|Actual table (44 games)
|Position
|Team
|Points
|1st
|Plymouth Argyle
|95
|2nd
|Ipswich Town
|94
|3rd
|Sheffield Wednesday
|90
|4th
|Barnsley
|85
|5th
|Bolton Wanderers
|75
|6th
|Derby County
|75
|7th
|Peterborough United
|73
The Trotters are given a 20 per cent chance of going up, the Rams 16 per cent and Peterborough United just a five per cent chance of making it in and winning promotion to the Championship.