LEAGUE ONE play-off hopefuls Peterborough United have received a three-point deduction to be suspended until December, 31 2023 and been fined £50,000 after failing to comply with EFL Regulations.

The punishment imposed follows a full and comprehensive investigation by the EFL into the appointment of David Paton as the club’s Chief Executive Officer in January 2022.

An EFL statement continued: "The Club failed to declare Mr Paton as a Relevant Person as per the requirements of the Regulations and allowed him to act in a role that brought him under the definition of a Relevant Person without receiving written authority from the EFL

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In addition, the Club allowed Mr Paton to act as a Relevant Person despite him being subject to a Disqualifying Condition.

EFL designated match ball. Picture: Getty

"Mr Paton has also been banned from being a Relevant Person for a period of two years effective from 19 May 2022 for acting within the definition of a Relevant Person without receiving written authority from the EFL.

"The sanctions have been agreed by the Club and Mr Paton in accordance with the terms of an ‘Agreed Decision’ which have formally been ratified by an Independent Disciplinary Commission Chair.