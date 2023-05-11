Peterborough United finished 19 points adrift of Sheffield Wednesday in the League One table but Posh midfielder Jack Taylor believes the winner of their play-off semi-final first leg will come down to who wants it more.

Peterborough head into the play-offs with momentum under their belts having gatecrashed the top six on the final day by beating Barnsley at Oakwell while Wednesday did them a favour in defeating Derby.

Taylor found the net in Posh’s 2-0 win on Sunday to help set up a first leg at London Road on Friday night.

"We’re going to have to be on it on Friday to take the best result we possibly can to Hillsborough,” said Taylor, who scored eight goals in 44 League One appearances from midfield.

Jack Taylor of Peterborough United ahead of the play-off semi-final with Sheffield Wednesday (Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images)

"It’s a play-off game, London Road or a points difference doesn’t matter, whoever turns up and whoever wants it more is going to end up getting the positive result to take into the second leg, so hopefully it’s us.”

On the points deficit, the difference of six wins between the two teams, Taylor added: "It doesn’t make much of a difference, we’ve got to see it as 11 v 11 on the pitch, you need to get the result at the end of the day.

“I don’t really think it matters. Going to Hillsborough will be difficult and the game plan will be different from home and away."

And Taylor believes Peterborough fans can play their part at London Road, having acknowledged their importance to the mission at Barnsley on Sunday, when they needed to overhaul Derby in the race for the top six.

Barry Bannan and Sheffield Wednesday finished 19 points above Posh but it doesn't matter at all according to Josh Taylor (Picture: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

"I know the fans will turn up on Friday, they were a massive help to us at Oakwell as we were seeing the game out in the last five to 10 minutes,” he said.