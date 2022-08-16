Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday are viewed in the same light but they will have their credentials thoroughly tested at London Road. Whereas Posh’s 100 per cent start to the season was ended at Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, the Owls remain unbeaten from their first four matches in all competitions, winning the last three without conceding a goal.

Peterborough spent last season in the Championship but the previous eight in the second tier, where they only once finished outside the top half, and then only by one place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“They’ve got the players, they’ve got the experience at this level,” said Moore. “They’re a team that’s come down from the Championship so they’re expected to be up there and round about, and rightly so.

Good chance: Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore expects Peterborough to go well in League 1. Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.

“No games are easy in League One and certainly away at Peterborough on a Tuesday night will be a real top game and a real test for us.

“You only have to look at their squad.

“Although the outside world isn’t shouting much about them, they’ve got a real good team on paper. They’ve got a Championship team on paper.

“Whether the media’s let them slip under the covers I don’t know but we know what a good team they are and it will be a real difficult test for us but at least we go into the game on the back of two wins and a draw in the league and with that solidity (defensively).

Experienced: Peterborough United manager Grant McCann guided Hull City to promotion from League 1 in 2020. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

“We’ll have to be better in possession and out of possession but as the weeks go by we’ll strive to get better.”

Peterborough are fourth favourites to win promotion with the bookmakers.

Only Ipswich Town - whose only defeat so far came in the League Cup - are more heavily-fancied than the Owls, who expect to have midfielder Dennis Adeniran back after “managing” him at the weekend, when they beat Charlton Athletic 1-0.

Last six games: Peterborough United LWWWWL; Sheffield Wednesday WWWDDL.

Referee: J Oldham (Derbyshire).