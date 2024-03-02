Player ratings show Sheffield Wednesday's dominance over Rotherham United

They totally dominated the first half but were only able to win 1-0.

Viktor Johansson – his usual brilliant self 8

Hakeem Odoffin – no one notices he is playing out of position now 6

Lee Peltier – him going off injured was a real blow 6

Cameron Humphreys – a classy defender 7

Christ Tiehi – did his best to stem the flow 6

DEFENSIVE DUTIES: Barry Bannan of Sheffield Wednesday

Peter Kioso – forced deeper by Ian Poveda, then onto the back three by Peltier's withdrawal 6

Andy Rinomhota – switched to wing-back, he thought he had scored until Barry Bannan intervened 7

Sam Clucas – had a tough job in midfield 6

Shane Ferguson – rusty on his first start of the season 6

Sam Nombe – a willing runner 7

Tom Eaves – his usual whole-hearted performance 6

Substitutes:

Jamie Lindsay (for Peltier, 53) – used the ball well when he came on 6

Cafu (for Ferguson, 67) – caused problems with his set-pieces 6

Jordan Hugill (for Eaves, 67) – little service to work with 5

Charlie Wyke (for Nombe, 67) – the livelier of the two substitute strikers 5

Arvin Appiah (for Clucas, 81) – N/A

Not used: Phillips, Seriki.

James Beadle – little to do 6

Pol Valentín – underlapped to cause problems in the opening period 7

Liam Palmer – able to get forward to good effect 7

Michael Ihiekwe – kept the opposition strikers in check 6

Akin Famewo – had a good goal disallowed for offside 7

Marvin Johnson – always looking to get forward 7

Ian Poveda – a big threat in the first half 7

Barry Bannan – a massive goalline block and an important header from a stoppage-time corner 8

Will Vaulks – a busy presence against his old club with the ball at his feet and in his hands 7

Anthony Musaba – another who produced a strong first-half showing without really following it up 7

Iko Ugbo – sixth goal in five games for the striker 8

Substitutes:

Dominic Iorfa (for Valentín, 63) – made the only goal minutes after coming on 6

Michael Smith (for Vaulks, 63) – gave his side something extra 6

Djiedi Gassama (for Poveda, 63) – powerful runner 5

Bambo Diaby (for Musaba, 80) – settled things down after the game-chasing substitutions 5

Mallik Wilks (for Ugbo, 90+1) – hit a post with a stooping header 6