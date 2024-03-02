Player ratings show Sheffield Wednesday's dominance over Rotherham United
They totally dominated the first half but were only able to win 1-0.
Rotherham United (3-1-4-2)
Viktor Johansson – his usual brilliant self 8
Hakeem Odoffin – no one notices he is playing out of position now 6
Lee Peltier – him going off injured was a real blow 6
Cameron Humphreys – a classy defender 7
Christ Tiehi – did his best to stem the flow 6
Peter Kioso – forced deeper by Ian Poveda, then onto the back three by Peltier's withdrawal 6
Andy Rinomhota – switched to wing-back, he thought he had scored until Barry Bannan intervened 7
Sam Clucas – had a tough job in midfield 6
Shane Ferguson – rusty on his first start of the season 6
Sam Nombe – a willing runner 7
Tom Eaves – his usual whole-hearted performance 6
Substitutes:
Jamie Lindsay (for Peltier, 53) – used the ball well when he came on 6
Cafu (for Ferguson, 67) – caused problems with his set-pieces 6
Jordan Hugill (for Eaves, 67) – little service to work with 5
Charlie Wyke (for Nombe, 67) – the livelier of the two substitute strikers 5
Arvin Appiah (for Clucas, 81) – N/A
Not used: Phillips, Seriki.
Sheffield Wednesday (3-4-3)
James Beadle – little to do 6
Pol Valentín – underlapped to cause problems in the opening period 7
Liam Palmer – able to get forward to good effect 7
Michael Ihiekwe – kept the opposition strikers in check 6
Akin Famewo – had a good goal disallowed for offside 7
Marvin Johnson – always looking to get forward 7
Ian Poveda – a big threat in the first half 7
Barry Bannan – a massive goalline block and an important header from a stoppage-time corner 8
Will Vaulks – a busy presence against his old club with the ball at his feet and in his hands 7
Anthony Musaba – another who produced a strong first-half showing without really following it up 7
Iko Ugbo – sixth goal in five games for the striker 8
Substitutes:
Dominic Iorfa (for Valentín, 63) – made the only goal minutes after coming on 6
Michael Smith (for Vaulks, 63) – gave his side something extra 6
Djiedi Gassama (for Poveda, 63) – powerful runner 5
Bambo Diaby (for Musaba, 80) – settled things down after the game-chasing substitutions 5
Mallik Wilks (for Ugbo, 90+1) – hit a post with a stooping header 6
Not used: Dawson, James, Cadamarteri, Diaby.
