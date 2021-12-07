The 20-year-old has joined the Owls after a trial but needs to build up his match-fitness before he can be considered for the senior football he is craving. He is likely to play for the under-23s at home to Hull City tomorrow, rather than be part of the first-team squad at Portsmouth tonight.

“My main focus is to get as fit as I can,” said the attacking midfielder who made two appearances for Reading.

“I got a little taste of first-team football last season with Reading and made my debut against Norwich (as a substitute) – it’s made me hungry for more. I know what I need to do and where I want to be.”

New addition: Owls boss Darren Moore has handed a contract to midfielder Jayden Onen.

Onen spent time in Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion’s youth set-ups, and at Brentford B, but his only senior appearances at that stage was on loan at Conference side Bromley. He played once for the Owls’ under-23s in September, making a goal at Coventry City, but it has taken until now to sign him.

“I had a good week training here, spent time with the first team” he said. “The lads were very welcoming and now I just want to push on.”

Wednesday will be hoping a blank weekend has cleared the sickness bug that afflicted Liam Palmer amongst others, but they must also recover from a 3-0 defeat at home to Hartlepool United in their last outing. The team was much-changed for the Football League Trophy knockout tie, and it is hard to imagine many retaining their places for a game rearranged twice for Sky Sports.

Last six games: Portsmouth LWWWWW; Sheffield Wednesday LDWWLD.

Referee: S Purkiss (London).