Positive Sheffield Wednesday injury news as Owls look to equal another club record

Darren Moore is relieved he should be able to get his Sheffield Wednesday squad back up to the numbers he is more used to after being without seven senior players against Morecambe on Tuesday.

On top of that, midfielder George Byers went off with a dead leg but like a number of others, he has recovered in time to be available at home to Milton Keynes Dons on Saturday.

"We've got one or two bodies back, which is good," said manager Moore. "Lee Gregory trained, Reece James trained, Dom Iorfa trained, Jack Hunt trained, so we've got a few more bodies back to just increase the squad size back to what we've normally known.

"We've had a few of the young promising scholars who've shown good form this season on the bench but the names I've mentioned are more seniors, which is beneficial for us at this stage off the back of a really busy fixture list."

RECOVERED: Sheffield Wednesday midfielder George Byers

It appears the Owls have got their reward for taking Byers off at half-time in midweek.

"He took a knock after about 20 minutes and it just tightened up on him but I'm pleased to say the medical team have worked on him over the last 48, 72 hours and he's part of the squad," said Moore. "He's ready to go.

"The only one we've got real concerns about and we're just monitoring at the moment is Mallik (Wilks). He probably misses out again tomorrow having sustained a muscle injury to his calf and he's just not quite ready to be part of it tomorrow."

Another threat to the depth of Moore's tight squad is an FA charge for Marvin Johnson after an off-the-ball incident with Wes Burns during the 2-2 draw at Ipswich Town.

Wednesday will appeal the charge, with a decision expected next week.

The Owls can go top of League One if they beat the Dons and leaders Plymouth Argyle fail to beat Fleetwood Town but irrespective they have a game in hand over the Pilgrims.

