DATA boffins are predicting success for both Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley in the League One stakes come May, following the latest analysis of league results.

Wednesday extended their unbeaten league sequence to 18 games with a professional 3-0 victory over Morecambe at Hillsborough in midweek.

Promotion rivals Plymouth Argyle triumphed 3-1 at Oxford United, while Ipswich Town and Derby County dropped points in draws against Bristol Rovers and Lincoln City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second-placed Wednesday are two points behind Argyle with a game in hand. They are six points clear of third-placed Bolton, having played two fewer games.

The League One table has been calculated following the latest round of games. Picture: Getty Images.

Darren Moore's side welcome MK Dons on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Barnsley - who occupy the final play-off spot - extended their unbeaten sequence to five games with a 3-1 win at Port Vale in midweek. It was their fourth victory in five matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds visit Michael Duff's old club Cheltenham on Saturday.

They face Derby, Plymouth, Wycombe, Wednesday and Ipswich before the end of March.

The number crunchers at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final table will look.

Wednesday are predicted to finish as champions above Plymouth with 97 points and are given an 88 per cent chance of promotion and 58 per cent chance of winning the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnsley are given a 60 per chance of making the play-offs and 17 per cent chance of going up. They are tipped to hold onto sixth spot.Predicted League One table