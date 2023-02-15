News you can trust since 1754
Predictions computer forecasts how League One promotion battle will unfold for Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley FC, Plymouth Argyle, Bolton Wanderers, Ipswich Town & Derby County

DATA boffins are predicting success for both Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley in the League One stakes come May, following the latest analysis of league results.

By Leon Wobschall
1 hour ago

Wednesday extended their unbeaten league sequence to 18 games with a professional 3-0 victory over Morecambe at Hillsborough in midweek.

Promotion rivals Plymouth Argyle triumphed 3-1 at Oxford United, while Ipswich Town and Derby County dropped points in draws against Bristol Rovers and Lincoln City.

Second-placed Wednesday are two points behind Argyle with a game in hand. They are six points clear of third-placed Bolton, having played two fewer games.

The League One table has been calculated following the latest round of games. Picture: Getty Images.

Darren Moore's side welcome MK Dons on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Barnsley - who occupy the final play-off spot - extended their unbeaten sequence to five games with a 3-1 win at Port Vale in midweek. It was their fourth victory in five matches.

The Reds visit Michael Duff's old club Cheltenham on Saturday.

They face Derby, Plymouth, Wycombe, Wednesday and Ipswich before the end of March.

The number crunchers at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final table will look.

Wednesday are predicted to finish as champions above Plymouth with 97 points and are given an 88 per cent chance of promotion and 58 per cent chance of winning the league.

Barnsley are given a 60 per chance of making the play-offs and 17 per cent chance of going up. They are tipped to hold onto sixth spot.Predicted League One table

Team name Predicted points
Sheffield Wednesday 97
Plymouth 95
Bolton 86
Derby 84
Ipswich 84
Barnsley 81
Wycombe 79
Peterborough 68
Shrewsbury 67
Portsmouth 66
Charlton 63
Lincoln 62
Fleetwood 57
Exeter 57
Oxford 56
Port Vale 54
Bristol Rovers 53
Cheltenham 51
Burton 47
MK Dons 46
Morecambe 44
Accrington 43
Cambridge 41
Forest Green 41
