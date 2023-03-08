DATA BOFFINS are predicting that Sheffield Wednesday will join the select band of clubs to reach a century of points in one season at the end of the current League One campaign.

The number crunchers at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final table will look and believe that the Owls, who are on a club record 21-match unbeaten league sequence and claimed their 20th clean sheet in 33 matches in Saturday's 1-0 success over Peterborough United, will reach the magic milestone of 100 points.

In terms of Yorkshire clubs, it has previously been achieved by just two sides. Sheffield United in 2016-17 and York City in 1983-84.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Barnsley secured their seventh win in an unbeaten nine-match sequence in Tuesday's 3-1 victory over Portsmouth and moved up to fourth place.

EFL match ball. Picture: Getty Images.

The Reds host second-placed Plymouth Argyle at Oakwell on Saturday and victory over the Devonians would cut the gap between the pair to eight points with the Yorkshire outfit having a game in hand - and inveitably lead some optimistic Tykes supporters to contemplate a late-season push for automatic promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The experts believe that to be too tall an order with Plymouth tipped to finish the season in second.

Wednesday - who visit Fratton Park this weekend - are given a 95 per cent chance of promotion and 78 per cent chance of lifting their first silverware since 1958-59.

Meanwhile, Barnsley - who also host the Owls and Ipswich this month and head to Wycombe - are given a 33 per cent chance of going up and a 78 per chance of finishing in the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the latest round of games, FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final League One table will look. Using their ratings for each team, they simulate seasons thousands of times to produce their prediction for each side’s final points tally and league position.

Predicted League One table