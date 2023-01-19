The Football League’s head of security and safety operations, Bob Eastwood, has told MPs it is "premature" to say Newcastle United fans were subject to overcrowding at Hillsborough earlier this month, but that the claims are being taken "very seriously".

And whilst Eastwood acknowledged "legitimate complaints", he said the matter needed to be thoroughly investigated before conclusions are reached.

“This matter is still being investigated by the Sheffield City Council Safety Advisory Group and also the FA,” said Eastwood, appearing before a Department for Culture, Media and Sport committee.

CONCERNS: A view of Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough home, looking towards the Leppings Lane End where Newcastle United fans reported issues during this month's FA Cup tie

“I’ve been supporting the club, and I’m also in contact with a number of fans who have made complaints. I think it’s a little premature to agree with many of the media reports and social media reports that there was in fact overcrowding.

“But nevertheless, the club have done a very quick debrief of their operation and have already instigated a number of measures to reduce some of the issues that caused concerns with some fans, which didn’t amount to overcrowding.

“There’s an investigation ongoing. I think there’s possibly some issue connected with the way fans have moved around in the lower tier – there are two tiers.

“The Safety Advisory Group at Sheffield City Council have full confidence in the club’s safety operation because if they hadn’t, if there were any concerns the safety of people was compromised, especially at Sheffield Wednesday in view of the history, the city council would issue a prohibition notice, and they haven’t.

“The deputy chair of the Safety Advisory Group was at that fixture and there are no concerns currently that safety was compromised.

“But nevertheless, the fans have got legitimate complaints we are taking very seriously.”

