Preston v Sheffield Wednesday: United Owls can get us over the line, says Will Vaulks

DANNY ROHL has received praise for his tactical acumen since arriving at Sheffield Wednesday – with his streetwise traits being relatively unheralded by contrast.

They are no less important, according to senior midfielder Will Vaulks.

Granted, the German’s on-pitch results have been mixed, but the fact that the Owls now possess a genuine fighting chance of turning things around – and are far from being down and out – represents substantial progress following the lack of clarity during the brief reign of Xisco Munoz.

An inclusive figure as well as a smart, innovative coach, Rohl has carefully constructed a backroom team whom Wednesday players have immediately gravitated towards.

Will Vaulks of Sheffield Wednesday (Picture: Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Vaulks said: “The senior boys have been there and played at this level and know what it takes.

"This manager has been great at trying to harness bits of that as well and that’s why he has brought in staff who have been involved in the Championship as he knows about the power of unity.

“I think the manager’s strongest trait is his tactical knowledge and the way he reads the game and everything like that and that’s what he is 'top' at. But he’s brought in the likes of Powelly (Chris Powell), who is great around the lads and is in with us every day.

“The knowledge of Henrik (Pedersen) is also fantastic and he speaks to people one to one constantly. Sal (Bibbo), the goalkeeping coach is also great.

“He’s put the (backroom) squad together for a reason to have a bit of everything. It’s definitely not a case of staff all being in one room and not speaking to the players until training.

“They are around us all the time in trying to help the younger players and senior ones. That’s credit to the manager in putting the backroom staff together.

“They have not worked together before, but it feels like they have, which is massive – to have that feeling that everything is under control.”

After a dramatic victory over QPR, Wednesday’s last two results against Cardiff and Coventry have stalled momentum, but with a core group of seasoned campaigners such as Vaulks, captain Barry Bannan and Callum Paterson, the dressing room remains a tight one.

It showed its strength last spring in particular to haul the club over the line to promotion and must do so again to ensure that the Owls end this season amid further scenes of euphoria by retaining their second-tier status.

Vaulks continued: “I think with all the new additions in the summer with a lot of lads from abroad as well, it’s meant that the core group have had to kind of stay together and try and support them and bring them in.

“We’ve had to show that ‘right, we are in this position’ and we are the ones who can be the 'glue' to keep everyone together whether you are playing or not playing.