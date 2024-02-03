All Sections
Ratings: A coming-of-age 8 for one Huddersfield Town player - some grim 4s after a desperate second-half show from Sheffield Wednesday

HERE are the Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday marks.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 17:01 GMT
Updated 3rd Feb 2024, 17:28 GMT

Huddersfield Town

Nicholls: Loose with a pass in the first half, which was not punished. Not overly tested. Late save to preserve clean sheet. 6

Pearson: Had a dangerous raider on his side in Gassama, but no alarms on restart. Key opener. 7

Huddersfield Town's Sorba Thomas celebrates scoring his side's third goal versus Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe
Huddersfield Town's Sorba Thomas celebrates scoring his side's third goal versus Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe
Balker: Poor foul for a first-half booking, but looked the part apart from that. 7

Lees: Got in a key early block to stop a goalbound effort from Ugbo. 7

Spencer: Handed an unfamiliar brief at left-back. Booked, but should be happy enough. 7

Matos: Some aggressive, tenacious contributions. 7

Hogg: One lovely pass to Thomas created a chance. Set up the third. Orderly. 7

Thomas: Always involved and got his goal. Huge player for Town in terms of quality and character. 7

Healey (Wiles 24): Rotten luck when he came off due to what looked like a groin issue. 6

Koroma: Made hay while the sun shone in second half. 8

Radulovic: Delayed when well placed late on in first period. Went off early in the second half after being caught in face by Ihiekwe. 5

Substitutes: Wiles (Healey 24). Finally arrived in a Huddersfield Town jersey. Superb. 8

Diarra (Radulovic 58), 7.

Jackson (Balker 82), 6.

Not used: Bellagambi, Edwards, Jones, Daley, Iorpenda, Falls.

Sheffield Wednesday

Beadle: Doesn’t look like he communicates with his backline. Flaky. 4

Valentin: One excellent covering tackle to deny Koroma. The least culpable in Owls’ backline. 5

Ihiekwe: Restored to the side and went to pieces in Owls’ four-goal implosion. 4

Bernard: Loose pass let in Koroma for fourth. 4

Pedersen: Schoolboy defending on debut for Town’s third. 4

Palmer: Him and Bannan lost the midfield on the restart. 5

Bannan: Got the hook after a 12-minute period of carnage. 5

Gassama: Looks like he fancied it against Pearson in first half. Second half, very little. 5

Ugbo: Some early nice contributions as the ‘ten’, but faded. 5

Musaba: Poor first-half miss and played an unfortunate hand in Town’s first two goals. 4

Smith: Little effect in final third. 5

Substitutes: Cadamarteri (Ugbo 63) 5.

Poveda (Musaba 73), 5; Wilks (Smith 73), 5.

James (Pedersen 82).

Diaby (Bannan 82), 6.

Not used: Charles, Vaulks, Famewo, Siqueira.