Ratings: A coming-of-age 8 for one Huddersfield Town player - some grim 4s after a desperate second-half show from Sheffield Wednesday
Huddersfield Town
Nicholls: Loose with a pass in the first half, which was not punished. Not overly tested. Late save to preserve clean sheet. 6
Pearson: Had a dangerous raider on his side in Gassama, but no alarms on restart. Key opener. 7
Balker: Poor foul for a first-half booking, but looked the part apart from that. 7
Lees: Got in a key early block to stop a goalbound effort from Ugbo. 7
Spencer: Handed an unfamiliar brief at left-back. Booked, but should be happy enough. 7
Matos: Some aggressive, tenacious contributions. 7
Hogg: One lovely pass to Thomas created a chance. Set up the third. Orderly. 7
Thomas: Always involved and got his goal. Huge player for Town in terms of quality and character. 7
Healey (Wiles 24): Rotten luck when he came off due to what looked like a groin issue. 6
Koroma: Made hay while the sun shone in second half. 8
Radulovic: Delayed when well placed late on in first period. Went off early in the second half after being caught in face by Ihiekwe. 5
Substitutes: Wiles (Healey 24). Finally arrived in a Huddersfield Town jersey. Superb. 8
Diarra (Radulovic 58), 7.
Jackson (Balker 82), 6.
Not used: Bellagambi, Edwards, Jones, Daley, Iorpenda, Falls.
Sheffield Wednesday
Beadle: Doesn’t look like he communicates with his backline. Flaky. 4
Valentin: One excellent covering tackle to deny Koroma. The least culpable in Owls’ backline. 5
Ihiekwe: Restored to the side and went to pieces in Owls’ four-goal implosion. 4
Bernard: Loose pass let in Koroma for fourth. 4
Pedersen: Schoolboy defending on debut for Town’s third. 4
Palmer: Him and Bannan lost the midfield on the restart. 5
Bannan: Got the hook after a 12-minute period of carnage. 5
Gassama: Looks like he fancied it against Pearson in first half. Second half, very little. 5
Ugbo: Some early nice contributions as the ‘ten’, but faded. 5
Musaba: Poor first-half miss and played an unfortunate hand in Town’s first two goals. 4
Smith: Little effect in final third. 5
Substitutes: Cadamarteri (Ugbo 63) 5.
Poveda (Musaba 73), 5; Wilks (Smith 73), 5.
James (Pedersen 82).
Diaby (Bannan 82), 6.
Not used: Charles, Vaulks, Famewo, Siqueira.