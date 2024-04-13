Beadle: Routine stuff in first half. Busier in second. 6

Palmer: Got forward at every juncture he could. Heavily involved and scored a fine goal. 7

Ihiekwe: Kept things in order at the back. Involved in opener. 7

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pol Valentin of Sheffield Wednesday shoots and misses while under pressure from Sead Haksabanovic of Stoke City during the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough. Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images.

Famewo: Steady-away. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Valentin: Great burst of energy to deny fellow speedstar Campbell was one highlight. 7

Vaulks: Sound performance in the main. Classic Vaulks display. 7

Bannan: At heart of Wednesday’s good work in first half, quieter in second. 6

Johnson: Injury scare in first half, but got over it. 6

Windass: Had one or two moments, even if everything didn’t come off. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ugbo: You sensed Stoke were weary of him. But you wanted more. 6

Smith: Led the line well and unlucky when he hit the bar early. 7

Substitutes: Paterson (Windass 66) 6.

Gassama (Smith 83).

Iorfa (Palmer 90+3), Musaba (Ugbo 90+3), Cadamarteri (Valentin 90+3).