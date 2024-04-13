Ratings: A handful of 7s for Sheffield Wednesday players versus Stoke City - but a frustrating final Championship scoreline
Beadle: Routine stuff in first half. Busier in second. 6
Palmer: Got forward at every juncture he could. Heavily involved and scored a fine goal. 7
Ihiekwe: Kept things in order at the back. Involved in opener. 7
Famewo: Steady-away. 6
Valentin: Great burst of energy to deny fellow speedstar Campbell was one highlight. 7
Vaulks: Sound performance in the main. Classic Vaulks display. 7
Bannan: At heart of Wednesday’s good work in first half, quieter in second. 6
Johnson: Injury scare in first half, but got over it. 6
Windass: Had one or two moments, even if everything didn’t come off. 6
Ugbo: You sensed Stoke were weary of him. But you wanted more. 6
Smith: Led the line well and unlucky when he hit the bar early. 7
Substitutes: Paterson (Windass 66) 6.
Gassama (Smith 83).
Iorfa (Palmer 90+3), Musaba (Ugbo 90+3), Cadamarteri (Valentin 90+3).
Not used: Dawson, Pedersen, B Diaby, Hendrick.
