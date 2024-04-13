Ratings: A handful of 7s for Sheffield Wednesday players versus Stoke City - but a frustrating final Championship scoreline

HERE are the Sheffield Wednesday player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s Championship game against Stoke City at Hillsborough.
Leon Wobschall
Published 13th Apr 2024, 17:04 BST

Beadle: Routine stuff in first half. Busier in second. 6

Palmer: Got forward at every juncture he could. Heavily involved and scored a fine goal. 7

Ihiekwe: Kept things in order at the back. Involved in opener. 7

Pol Valentin of Sheffield Wednesday shoots and misses while under pressure from Sead Haksabanovic of Stoke City during the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough. Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images.Pol Valentin of Sheffield Wednesday shoots and misses while under pressure from Sead Haksabanovic of Stoke City during the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough. Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images.
Pol Valentin of Sheffield Wednesday shoots and misses while under pressure from Sead Haksabanovic of Stoke City during the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough. Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images.

Famewo: Steady-away. 6

Valentin: Great burst of energy to deny fellow speedstar Campbell was one highlight. 7

Vaulks: Sound performance in the main. Classic Vaulks display. 7

Bannan: At heart of Wednesday’s good work in first half, quieter in second. 6

Johnson: Injury scare in first half, but got over it. 6

Windass: Had one or two moments, even if everything didn’t come off. 6

Ugbo: You sensed Stoke were weary of him. But you wanted more. 6

Smith: Led the line well and unlucky when he hit the bar early. 7

Substitutes: Paterson (Windass 66) 6.

Gassama (Smith 83).

Iorfa (Palmer 90+3), Musaba (Ugbo 90+3), Cadamarteri (Valentin 90+3).

Not used: Dawson, Pedersen, B Diaby, Hendrick.

