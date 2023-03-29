Ratings: An 8, 7 and a 4 alongside several 5s for last-gasp Sheffield Wednesday at Cheltenham Town

HERE are the Sheffield Wednesday player ratings from Wednesday night’s League One game at Cheltenham Town.

Stockdale: Handed his first league start since December 10 and a big night for the veteran and he performed superbly, despite being beaten twice. Four key first-half saves caught the eye. 8

Iorfa: Tough old night. Hash of a clearance led to Keena’s goal and a miscued header should have seen May grab a second soon after. Substituted soon after. 4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Palmer: Big responsibility on a wet, difficult night with Flint on the bench and had his issues along with several others. Booked. 5

Sheffield Wednesday's Lee Gregory goes down under pressure from a Cheltenham defender. Picture: PA.

James: May was a real pest at times as Wednesday struggled defensively. 5

Hunt: Had to alert as the dangerous May drifted down his side for spells. Hobbled off late on. 5

Vaulks: Restored to the starting line-up after the Forest Green fiasco. Fired one second half shot at Southwood. Hit post with last kick of game. 6

Bakinson: Game passed him by in first half. Hard going. 4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bannan: Tried his best to provide the craft on show, but not his night. Fired a free-kick just wide before the break. Second half was tougher, but kept going at least. Set up Flint’s goal. 6.

Johnson: Posted more of a threat on flanks than Hunt. But was not overly convincing in his defensive work. 5

Smith: Struggled to get into the game. Missed a golden chance early in the second half. Did get a vital assist for Gregory goal. 6

Gregory: Fired a late opportunity over, but had the last laugh at the death. Big goal in Owls’ season. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Substitutes: Flint (Iorfa 67). Gave Wednesday an aerial outlet. Scored his first Owls goal to start fightback. 7

Wilks (Bakinson 72), Glanced a late chance wide. 6.

Adeniran (Hunt 90). Spurned a chance to win it.