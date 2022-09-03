News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Ratings: How Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley FC player fared at Hillsborough.

HERE are the Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley FC player ratings from Saturday’s game at Hillsborough.

By Leon Wobschall
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 4:54 pm

Sheffield Wednesday

Stockdale: Risky pass out almost led to a second for Thomas, who hit the bar. 5

Iorfa: Slow start and was hardly alone. 4

Most Popular

Hillsborough. Picture: Getty Images

Ihiekwe: Wasted a good early chance to play the ball into a dangerous area. Thomas’s pass deflected off him for Cole’s goal. 4

McGuinness: Troubled by Cole and Thomas. Got the hook in second half. 5

Palmer: Given treatment early on and could not get into the game. 5

Byers: His goalbound volley hit Palmer in first half. Might have gone in otherwise. Second best in middle. 4

Bakinson: Him and Byers were second best in middle ground for fair swathes. 5

Johnson: Ok start, but very poor after that. 4

Bannan: Best of a bad Wednesday bunch, without being anywhere near his best. 6

Windass: Very quiet game by his high standards. 5

Gregory: Got no change out of Reds’ rearguard in first half. And then fluffed two second-half chances. Not his day. 4

Substitutes: Mighten (Bakinson 64), 6; Wilks (Windass 64), 5; James (McGuinness 64) 5, Smith (Johnson 70) 6.

Not used: Dawson, Vaulks, Paterson.

Barnsley

Collins: Nothing to do in first half. Bit more active on restart and raced out to thwart Gregory twice. 7

Andersen: Organised the Reds backline impressively once again. 8

Cundy: Solid on his return to starting line-up. 7

McCarthy: Linked well with Aitchison and could be pleased with his efforts. 7

Williams: Good energy and tenacity and played his part in a great away performance. 7

Benson: Looked the part, but injury curtailed his afternoon early. 7

Connell: Impressive in the middle. Copped a first-half booking. Set up second goal. 8

Kitching: Switched to left-back and had a strongg game. Missed a good early chance.

Thomas: Ferocious work-ethic and posed issues for the Owls rearguard throughout. Contributed to first goal. 8

Aitchison: His movement created problems for the hosts along with his excellent work rate. Went close to a goal in second half. 8

Cole: Hunger, desire, intent, quality and a tidy goal. Great contribution. Best forward on view. 8

Substitutes: Wolfe (Benson 32), 7; Tedic (Cole 32), 6; Martin (Thomas 73), Kane (Connell 86).

Not used: Walton, Edwards.

Hillsborough