Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday

Stockdale: Risky pass out almost led to a second for Thomas, who hit the bar. 5

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Iorfa: Slow start and was hardly alone. 4

Hillsborough. Picture: Getty Images

Ihiekwe: Wasted a good early chance to play the ball into a dangerous area. Thomas’s pass deflected off him for Cole’s goal. 4

McGuinness: Troubled by Cole and Thomas. Got the hook in second half. 5

Palmer: Given treatment early on and could not get into the game. 5

Byers: His goalbound volley hit Palmer in first half. Might have gone in otherwise. Second best in middle. 4

Bakinson: Him and Byers were second best in middle ground for fair swathes. 5

Johnson: Ok start, but very poor after that. 4

Bannan: Best of a bad Wednesday bunch, without being anywhere near his best. 6

Windass: Very quiet game by his high standards. 5

Gregory: Got no change out of Reds’ rearguard in first half. And then fluffed two second-half chances. Not his day. 4

Substitutes: Mighten (Bakinson 64), 6; Wilks (Windass 64), 5; James (McGuinness 64) 5, Smith (Johnson 70) 6.

Not used: Dawson, Vaulks, Paterson.

Barnsley

Collins: Nothing to do in first half. Bit more active on restart and raced out to thwart Gregory twice. 7

Andersen: Organised the Reds backline impressively once again. 8

Cundy: Solid on his return to starting line-up. 7

McCarthy: Linked well with Aitchison and could be pleased with his efforts. 7

Williams: Good energy and tenacity and played his part in a great away performance. 7

Benson: Looked the part, but injury curtailed his afternoon early. 7

Connell: Impressive in the middle. Copped a first-half booking. Set up second goal. 8

Kitching: Switched to left-back and had a strongg game. Missed a good early chance.

Thomas: Ferocious work-ethic and posed issues for the Owls rearguard throughout. Contributed to first goal. 8

Aitchison: His movement created problems for the hosts along with his excellent work rate. Went close to a goal in second half. 8

Cole: Hunger, desire, intent, quality and a tidy goal. Great contribution. Best forward on view. 8

Substitutes: Wolfe (Benson 32), 7; Tedic (Cole 32), 6; Martin (Thomas 73), Kane (Connell 86).