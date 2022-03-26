Ratings: How Sheffield Wednesday players fared against Cheltenham Town at Hillsborough

Peacock-Farrell: A little unsure with his kicking on occasions. Made one huge second-half save to deny Lloyd. 7
Storey: May caused him and Wednesday's backline problems with his movement. 6
Dean: Sloppy with his passing at times, but got stronger as the game went on. Made one key saving clearance. 7
Hutchinson: Making his 200th appearance for Wednesday and had to use his experience as Cheltenham pressed in second half. 6
Hunt: Decent in his defensive work and more of a force going forward in second half. Crowned things with a blistering late volley to make it 3-1. 7
Bannan: Set the tempo and was busy and heavily involved on his 300th appearance for the Owls. Wednesday's go-to man. 7
Luongo: Atoned for an error in the build-up to Cheltenham's opener with a smart close-range finish to level it up. 6
Byers: Headed a second-half chance over and almost netted amid a scramble. His goal would come late on 7
Johnson: Became more involved as the first-half wore on and produced some dangerous crosses. 7
Gregory: Tireless work-rate and got the goal he so craved with a fine low drive on 58 minutes. 7
Mendez-Laing: Given the nod up top and posed Cheltenham problems with his pace and power. 7
Substitutes: Sow (Mendez-Laing 65), 6; Iorfa (Storey 83) 6; Paterson (Gregory 89).
Not used: Wildsmith, Dunkley, Dele-Bashiru, Kamberi.