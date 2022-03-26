Ratings: How Sheffield Wednesday players fared against Cheltenham Town at Hillsborough

HERE are the Sheffield Wednesday player ratings from Saturday afternoon's League One home game against Cheltenham Town at Hillsborough

By Leon Wobschall
Saturday, 26th March 2022, 4:54 pm

Peacock-Farrell: A little unsure with his kicking on occasions. Made one huge second-half save to deny Lloyd. 7

Storey: May caused him and Wednesday's backline problems with his movement. 6

Dean: Sloppy with his passing at times, but got stronger as the game went on. Made one key saving clearance. 7

Hutchinson: Making his 200th appearance for Wednesday and had to use his experience as Cheltenham pressed in second half. 6

Hunt: Decent in his defensive work and more of a force going forward in second half. Crowned things with a blistering late volley to make it 3-1. 7

Bannan: Set the tempo and was busy and heavily involved on his 300th appearance for the Owls. Wednesday's go-to man. 7

Luongo: Atoned for an error in the build-up to Cheltenham's opener with a smart close-range finish to level it up. 6

Byers: Headed a second-half chance over and almost netted amid a scramble. His goal would come late on 7

Johnson: Became more involved as the first-half wore on and produced some dangerous crosses. 7

Gregory: Tireless work-rate and got the goal he so craved with a fine low drive on 58 minutes. 7

Mendez-Laing: Given the nod up top and posed Cheltenham problems with his pace and power. 7

Substitutes: Sow (Mendez-Laing 65), 6; Iorfa (Storey 83) 6; Paterson (Gregory 89).

Not used: Wildsmith, Dunkley, Dele-Bashiru, Kamberi.

